First Merchants CEO to retire after quadrupling banks' assets

First Merchants President and CEO Michael Rechin plans to retire after 13 years leading the Muncie-based bank that has grown into one of the largest in the state.

Rechin announced he will retire at the end of the year from First Merchants, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster that has local branches in Munster, Dyer, St. John, Highland, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Valparaiso.

He will stay on the bank's board and remain an adviser.

“It has been a great privilege to lead First Merchants Corp.,” Rechin said.

The bank's assets more than quadrupled during his tenure as leader.

“Mike’s retirement caps an outstanding period in which he led First Merchants Corporation to unprecedented growth and success," Chairman Charles Schalliol said. "On Mike’s watch, First Merchants grew from $3 billion in assets to $13 billion, with income growth to match. Forbes has recognized and ranked First Merchants as one of the five best banks in the country in each of the last three years.”