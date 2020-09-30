First Merchants CEO to retire after quadrupling banks' assets

First Merchants President and CEO Michael Rechin plans to retire after 13 years leading the Muncie-based bank that has grown into one of the largest in the state.
Rechin announced he will retire at the end of the year from First Merchants, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster that has local branches in Munster, Dyer, St. John, Highland, Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Rensselaer, DeMotte, and Valparaiso.
He will stay on the bank's board and remain an adviser.
“It has been a great privilege to lead First Merchants Corp.,” Rechin said.
The bank's assets more than quadrupled during his tenure as leader.
“Mike’s retirement caps an outstanding period in which he led First Merchants Corporation to unprecedented growth and success," Chairman Charles Schalliol said. "On Mike’s watch, First Merchants grew from $3 billion in assets to $13 billion, with income growth to match. Forbes has recognized and ranked First Merchants as one of the five best banks in the country in each of the last three years.”
On Jan. 1, he will be succeeded as CEO by Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Mike Hardwick, while Chief Banking Officer Michael Steward will become president, and Senior Vice President of Finance Michele Kawiecki will become CFO.
Hardwick started at the bank in November and became CFO in 2002. He became COO in 2016, overseeing internal audits, facilities and corporate social responsibility.
“This is a tremendous opportunity, and I want to thank Mike Rechin and the Board of Directors for believing in my ability to lead First Merchants,” Hardwick said. “I plan to continue building on the foundation Mike laid and prepare First Merchants to enhance the digital banking experience and community connectivity. Mike Stewart and I are aligned on taking First Merchants to the next level.”
The succession plan that's now playing out at First Merchants has long been in place.
“All three announced promotions are part of a long planned succession process by Mike Rechin and the board of directors," Schalliol said. "The board believes strongly that these management changes will position First Merchants well to continue to be a leading regional bank. We thank Mike Rechin for his tenure of superb leadership.”
