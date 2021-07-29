First Merchants grows profits by 68% in second quarter

First Merchants Bank grew its profit to $55.6 million in the second quarter, a 68% increase over the $33 million it made during the second quarter of 2020.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $1.03 per share in the second quarter, up from $0.62 per share at the same time last year.

Through the first six months of the year, First Merchants Bank has made $105 million in net income, up from $67.3 million during the first half of 2020. The bank, the successor to Munster-based Citizens Financial Bank, earned $1.94 in earnings per share in the first half of the year, up from $1.24 per share in the first six months of 2020.

“Our management team is pleased with our record-setting second-quarter net income. It’s very satisfying to achieve great financial results while serving our clients and communities," CEO Mark Hardwick said. "Our healthy levels of loan growth, earning asset growth, credit quality, capital levels and efficiency will lead us into the future. I am proud of our teammates for staying focused on our goals and continuously finding ways to win for our stakeholders.”