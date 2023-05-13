Forbes magazine has named First Merchants Bank one of the World's Best Banks.

The business publication put the Muncie-based bank, the second largest in Indiana with a large presence in Northwest Indiana, on its World’s Best Banks list for 2023. First Merchants, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank in Munster, ranked 31st out of 75 banks headquartered in the United States.

It was the only bank based in Indiana to earn the distinction.

“It is an honor for First Merchants Bank to be recognized as one of the World’s Best Banks by Forbes,” First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. “This recognition reinforces trust in First Merchants Bank throughout our four-state operating footprint. Our vision is to enhance the financial wellness of the diverse communities we serve, and we are committed to meeting those needs with a ‘helping you prosper’ mindset.”

Forbes partnered with Statista on the rankings of banks in 32 countries around the world. It surveyed customers on their satisfaction with their banks and if they would recommend the financial institution.

They were asked about financial advice, customer service, terms and conditions, trust and digital services.

“Recognitions like this give us an opportunity to pause and acknowledge the incredible work of our dynamic and diverse First Merchants team,” said Mike Stewart, president of First Merchants Bank. “They share a passion for positively impacting lives, creating an environment of inclusion, and attentively meeting our customer and community needs.”

First Merchants Bank has won other honors from Forbes, including being named to America's Best Banks every year since 2018. It also was named the Best-In-State Bank in Indiana last year.

The bank has $18 billion in assets and is publically traded on NASDAQ under the symbol FRME.