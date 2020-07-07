First Merchants offering COVID-19 relief in Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First Merchants Bank is offering COVID-19 relief in Northwest Indiana to help with "immediate, reparative and transformative needs" in the communities it serves.

The Muncie-based bank has pledged $1 million to helping communities in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan recover from the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The negative economic impact caused by this pandemic cannot be overstated, and First Merchants is committed to doing everything we can to assist our Lakeshore Region and our other communities during these difficult times,” First Merchants CEO Michael Rechin said. “Our success in recent years is a direct reflection of financial success and opportunity for our clients, teammates and the communities we serve. Our strength stems from Indiana’s and Illinois’ strength, and during this time of great need, we stand strong and ready to provide additional support.”

First Merchants is donating to 35 different nonprofits in Northwest Indiana and south suburban Chicago, including Little City, South Suburban Public Action to Deliver Shelter, Tradewinds, St. Jude House, Opportunity Enterprises and Center for the Homeless