First Merchants profit slides 30.7% to $38.5 million

First Merchants Bank profits slid to $38.5 million in the second quarter, a 30.7% decline year-over-year.

The Muncie-based bank, which has a large footprint in the Region, made $55.6 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $48.6 million in the first quarter. Its earnings per share were 63 cents per share in the second quarter, as compared to $1.03 per share in the second quarter of 2021 and 91 cents in the first quarter.

First Merchants, the second largest bank headquartered in the state of Indiana, made $60 million in adjusted net income in the second quarter, up from $48.3 million in the second quarter of 2021 and from $47.3 million in the first quarter.

The bank grew its loans by $2 billion in the second quarter, including by $1.6 billion from acquiring Level One Bank. It grew loans organically by $468.3 million, or 20.1%.

“First Merchants is encouraged by second quarter annualized organic loan growth of 20 percent combined with core margin expansion of 22 basis points," CEO Mark Hardwick said. "The legal close of Level One was a key accomplishment of our second quarter improving our prospects for future growth.”

First Merchants Bank grew deposits by $1.7 billion in the second quarter. The bank pulled in $128.7 million in net interest income, a 25.8% increase.

The bank ended the quarter with $17.8 billion in assets and $11.4 billion in loans. It now has $14.6 billion in deposits, which is up $2.4 billion over the past year.

First Merchants Bank's allowance for credit losses totaled $226.3 million at the end of the quarter, which was up $30.3 million or 1.98% as compared to the previous quarter because of the acquisition of Level One.