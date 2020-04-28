First Merchants sees 11.5% drop in profits as COVID-19 makes credit risk spike

First Merchants Bank, which has 18 locations in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, reported a net profit of $34.3 million in the first quarter, an 11% year-over-year decline.
The Muncie-based bank made $0.62 in earnings per share in the first quarter, down from $0.78 per share in the first quarter of 2019. It has had to adapt after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic March 14, such as by closing its lobbies except by appointment and processing Paycheck Protection Program loans for struggling small businesses.
“It’s humbling to lead an organization that has such a positive impact on our communities. The resiliency of our employees and our customers is a testament to the strength of the human spirit," President and CEO Michael Rechin said. The transformation of our business to remote work, drive-up consumer business and serving our customers through the processing of loan modifications and Paycheck Protection Program loans in the thousands is spectacular.”
First Merchants Bank, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank of Munster, ended the quarter with $12.7 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in deposits, and $8.6 billion in loans. The bank grew loans by 17.9% or $1.3 billion in the first month of the year.
“Our profitability levels were negatively impacted by margin compression and provision for loan losses; however, the strength of our fee income businesses provided a positive contribution to earnings," Rechin said. "We believe our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain best in class.”
The bank increased its allowance for loan losses by 22.9% to $99.5 million because of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
