You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First Merchants sees 11.5% drop in profits as COVID-19 makes credit risk spike
topical urgent

First Merchants sees 11.5% drop in profits as COVID-19 makes credit risk spike

First Merchants sees 11.5% drop in profits

First Merchants Bank branch in Munster.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Merchants Bank, which has 18 locations in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area, reported a net profit of $34.3 million in the first quarter, an 11% year-over-year decline.

The Muncie-based bank made $0.62 in earnings per share in the first quarter, down from $0.78 per share in the first quarter of 2019. It has had to adapt after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic March 14, such as by closing its lobbies except by appointment and processing Paycheck Protection Program loans for struggling small businesses.

“It’s humbling to lead an organization that has such a positive impact on our communities. The resiliency of our employees and our customers is a testament to the strength of the human spirit," President and CEO Michael Rechin said. The transformation of our business to remote work, drive-up consumer business and serving our customers through the processing of loan modifications and Paycheck Protection Program loans in the thousands is spectacular.”

VIDEO: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: Valparaiso Officer Keith Perez

First Merchants Bank, the successor to Citizens Financial Bank of Munster, ended the quarter with $12.7 billion in assets, $9.9 billion in deposits, and $8.6 billion in loans. The bank grew loans by 17.9% or $1.3 billion in the first month of the year.

“Our profitability levels were negatively impacted by margin compression and provision for loan losses; however, the strength of our fee income businesses provided a positive contribution to earnings," Rechin said. "We believe our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings remain best in class.”

The bank increased its allowance for loan losses by 22.9% to $99.5 million because of increased credit risk related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gallery: Regionites mask up amid coronavirus pandemic

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts