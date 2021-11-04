First Merchants to acquire suburban Detroit bank for $323.5 million

First Merchants, which has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area, is acquiring Level One Bancorp in suburban Detroit for $323.5 million.

The Muncie-based bank, the successor to Munster's Citizens Financial Bank, reached an agreement to buy Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Level One in a cash and stock deal.

Level One Bank was founded in 2007. It now has $2.5 billion in assets, loans of $1.7 billion and deposits of $2.1 billion.

“Like First Merchants, Level One Bank has a strong customer-focused history and a deep-rooted commitment to community banking," First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. "We are excited they have chosen to become the newest member of the First Merchants family.”

Level One shareholders will get 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of stock owned. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of next year, if approved by shareholders and regulators.