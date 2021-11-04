First Merchants to acquire suburban Detroit bank for $323.5 million

First Merchants, which has 18 branches in Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicago area, is acquiring Level One Bancorp in suburban Detroit for $323.5 million.
The Muncie-based bank, the successor to Munster's Citizens Financial Bank, reached an agreement to buy Farmington Hills, Michigan-based Level One in a cash and stock deal.
Level One Bank was founded in 2007. It now has $2.5 billion in assets, loans of $1.7 billion and deposits of $2.1 billion.
“Like First Merchants, Level One Bank has a strong customer-focused history and a deep-rooted commitment to community banking," First Merchants CEO Mark Hardwick said. "We are excited they have chosen to become the newest member of the First Merchants family.”
Level One shareholders will get 0.7167 shares of First Merchants common stock and $10.17 in cash for each share of stock owned. The transaction is expected to be closed in the first half of next year, if approved by shareholders and regulators.
“The LEVL franchise contiguously extends First Merchants further into southeastern Michigan," First Merchants President Mike Stewart said. "Our operating approach is focused on enhancing the financial wellness and prosperity of the communities we serve. Consistent with our brand reputation, our service model reflects a genuine relationship-oriented way of meeting the financial needs of businesses and consumers within the communities we serve.”
Level One would be rebranded and integrated as First Merchants Bank in the third quarter of 2023.
“We believe our partnership with First Merchants will provide tremendous benefits to our customers, shareholders and communities as we look forward to continuing the legacy of exceptional customer service, local responsiveness and strong community engagement that has defined Level One Bank since it was founded in 2007," Level One Chairman and CEO Patrick Fehring said.
First Merchants will end up with $17.6 billion in assets. First Merchants will remain the second-largest bank headquartered in Indiana with 122 branches in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Illinois.
“This partnership brings together two organizations with very similar cultures and a go-to-market strategy that allows us to build upon our strong commercial banking performance while also leveraging the momentum and growth we have developed in consumer banking and residential mortgage lending in recent years," Level One President Tim Mackay said.