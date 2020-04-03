First Midwest, 1st Source Bank donating to coronavirus relief

First Midwest Bank and 1st Source Bank are donating to coronavirus relief funds.
Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, has pledged to contribute $2.5 million through the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to help those impacted by the escalating public health crisis.
“There is a tremendous ‘can do’ spirit within our organization and communities as all of us respond to the challenges from COVID-19,” First Midwest Bank Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. “We at First Midwest are proud to do our part to help support our clients, communities and each other during a time when it is needed the most. We are all in this together, and these funds will further aid in the collective effort to provide additional relief and recovery to vulnerable communities, businesses, and individuals.”
The bank is providing $750,000 to United Way chapters across Northwest Indiana, greater metropolitan Chicago, and the Midwest. It also will donate $1.75 million to local nonprofits in the communities it serves to help small businesses, provide affordable housing, and help individuals and families return to financial sustainability.
South Bend-based 1st Source Bank will contribute $600,000 to United Ways in the communities it serves in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
“I am pleased to announce that 1st Source Bank in concert with the 1st Source Foundation is making grants of a little over $600,000 in two distributions — $400,000 in the next two weeks and $200,000 in early September — to The United Ways of the 18 counties of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan,” CEO Chris Murphy said. “While we are committed to helping individuals, businesses and communities deal with the financial challenges brought on by the virus, we also believe that help needs to be directed at the physical, mental, social and spiritual health of the communities we serve, and the United Way is best equipped to make those decisions.”
The bank, which has a large presence in Porter and LaPorte counties, is giving $400,000 and $200,000 this fall to support nonprofits doing the most to help those affected the widespread economic disruptions brought on by COVID-19.
“We are grateful for all those in the not-for-profit sector and the health care community who are sacrificing to serve those in our communities facing the greatest challenge from the coronavirus,” Murphy said. “We are pleased to partner with committed and well-run United Way organizations, led by community volunteers who are best equipped to see that these monies are effectively used to help their community. Again, these dollars are not restricted to being used in any particular county, rather they are to be distributed to those organizations that most help the citizens of the county no matter where the provider of the essential services may be located.”
