First Midwest, 1st Source Bank donating to coronavirus relief

First Midwest Bank and 1st Source Bank are donating to coronavirus relief funds.

Chicago-based First Midwest Bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, has pledged to contribute $2.5 million through the First Midwest Charitable Foundation to help those impacted by the escalating public health crisis.

“There is a tremendous ‘can do’ spirit within our organization and communities as all of us respond to the challenges from COVID-19,” First Midwest Bank Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. “We at First Midwest are proud to do our part to help support our clients, communities and each other during a time when it is needed the most. We are all in this together, and these funds will further aid in the collective effort to provide additional relief and recovery to vulnerable communities, businesses, and individuals.”

The bank is providing $750,000 to United Way chapters across Northwest Indiana, greater metropolitan Chicago, and the Midwest. It also will donate $1.75 million to local nonprofits in the communities it serves to help small businesses, provide affordable housing, and help individuals and families return to financial sustainability.

South Bend-based 1st Source Bank will contribute $600,000 to United Ways in the communities it serves in northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.