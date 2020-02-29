First Midwest Bank announces stock repurchase program

First Midwest Bank plans to return more money to shareholders.
The Chicago-based bank, which has a major presence in Northwest Indiana, plans to buy back $200 million of its common stock over the next two years and offer shareholders a dividend of $0.14 per share for the quarter.
On April 7, the bank will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share to anyone who owned the back's stock as of March 27. It's the 149th straight cash dividend paid since First Midwest was started in 1983.
First Midwest, which grew profits 26.4% year-over-year to $199.7 million in 2019, will buy back up to $200 million of its common stock by negotiating individual purchases at market prices through the end of 2021. The new buyback program replaced the one in which First Midwest could purchase up to $180 million in publicly traded shares through the end of March.
The bank ended up buying about $44.9 million in outstanding shares, about a fourth of what the board of directors authorized.
In 2019, Goldman Sachs estimated publicly traded company bought back $710 billion of their shares, a figure that's expected to decline by 5% to $675 billion in 2020.
First Midwest Bank has $18 billion in assets and another $12 billion in assets under management.
The successor to Hammond's homegrown Bank Calumet, Great Lakes Bank in the south suburbs and Standard Bank and Trust, First Midwest Bank operates branches in Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and St. John.