You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
First Midwest Bank announces stock repurchase program
urgent

First Midwest Bank announces stock repurchase program

{{featured_button_text}}
First Midwest Bank announces stock repurchase program, dividend

A First Midwest Bank branch in Griffith.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Midwest Bank plans to return more money to shareholders.

The Chicago-based bank, which has a major presence in Northwest Indiana, plans to buy back $200 million of its common stock over the next two years and offer shareholders a dividend of $0.14 per share for the quarter.

On April 7, the bank will pay a quarterly cash dividend of 14 cents per share to anyone who owned the back's stock as of March 27. It's the 149th straight cash dividend paid since First Midwest was started in 1983.

First Midwest, which grew profits 26.4% year-over-year to $199.7 million in 2019, will buy back up to $200 million of its common stock by negotiating individual purchases at market prices through the end of 2021. The new buyback program replaced the one in which First Midwest could purchase up to $180 million in publicly traded shares through the end of March.

The bank ended up buying about $44.9 million in outstanding shares, about a fourth of what the board of directors authorized. 

In 2019, Goldman Sachs estimated publicly traded company bought back $710 billion of their shares, a figure that's expected to decline by 5% to $675 billion in 2020.

First Midwest Bank has $18 billion in assets and another $12 billion in assets under management.

The successor to Hammond's homegrown Bank Calumet, Great Lakes Bank in the south suburbs and Standard Bank and Trust, First Midwest Bank operates branches in Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and St. John.

JOSEPH S. PETE — My Region: Coffee, books, art and walks

Times business reporter Joseph S. Pete details the meaningful Region spots in his life.

1 of 6
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts