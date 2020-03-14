First Midwest Bank completes $195 million acquisition of Park Bank

First Midwest Bank, which has a significant footprint in the Region, completed its $195 million acquisition of Park Bank, one of the largest independent commercial banks in Milwaukee.

Chicago-based First Midwest is swallowing up the 105-year-old Park Bank and its $1.1 billion in assets, the latest in a string of acquisitions that has expanded its presence north into Wisconsin.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Park Bank and welcome our newest clients and colleagues to First Midwest,” said First Midwest Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder. “We have been expanding our existing presence in southeast Wisconsin, and Park Bank significantly enhances our footprint there. Park Bank’s team of highly experienced bankers have deep roots in the market and are focused on the financial success of their customers. We look forward to continuing Park Bank’s long-standing commitment to relationship banking and to providing our newest customers with a broader array of products and services.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Park Bank has $1 billion in deposits and $720 million in loans that will be taken over by First Midwest. Park Bank President and CEO Dave Werner will remain in those roles and lead First Midwest's Milwaukee and southeast Wisconsin markets, where First Midwest has five locations and 110 employees.