First Midwest Bank declares dividend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First Midwest Bank has declared a dividend of 14 cents per share for the first quarter.

The Chicago-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, has paid 150 straight quarterly cash dividends since it was started in 1983.

Anyone who owns First Midwest stock, which trades on NASDAQ under the symbol FMBI, as of June 26, will receive the dividend on July 7.

First Midwest Bank turned a profit of $19.6 million in the first quarter, or 18 cents per share. That was down precipitously from its profit of $52.1 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth quarter because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank made $46.1 million, or 43 cents per share, in net income at the same time a year earlier.

The successor to Bank Calumet, Great Lakes Bank and Standard Bank and Trust, First Midwest Bank has branches in Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville, and St. John. It has $20 billion in assets and another $11 billion in assets under management, making it one of the largest independently publicly traded banks headquartered in Chicago or the Midwest.

For more information, visit www.firstmidwest.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.