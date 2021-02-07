First Midwest Bank donates nearly $500,000 to charity

First Midwest Bank has given nearly $500,000 to charities, including local United Way chapters.

The Chicago-based bank, which has a large presence in Northwest Indiana, gave $250,000 in grants to nonprofits through its charitable foundation. It also raised more than $225,000 through its Colleague Giving Campaign in which its employees donate to the local United Way chapters and various other nonprofits.

Last year, First Midwest pledged to contribute $2.5 million in philanthropic giving to the communities it serves.

Thus far, it has given more than $750,000 to United Way COVID-19 emergency response funds. It's also bestowed local nonprofits with $500,000 in grants.

“At First Midwest, our goal is to help drive Momentum for All by making our communities stronger through our investments and leadership,” said Mark Sander, president of First Midwest. “We are proud to build on our rich culture of giving to local support organizations that provide COVID-19 relief efforts, advance social causes and accelerate financial momentum for individuals and businesses.”