 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First Midwest Bank donates nearly $500,000 to charity
urgent

First Midwest Bank donates nearly $500,000 to charity

{{featured_button_text}}
First Midwest Bank donates $500,000 to charity

A First Midwest Bank branch in Griffith.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Midwest Bank has given nearly $500,000 to charities, including local United Way chapters.

The Chicago-based bank, which has a large presence in Northwest Indiana, gave $250,000 in grants to nonprofits through its charitable foundation. It also raised more than $225,000 through its Colleague Giving Campaign in which its employees donate to the local United Way chapters and various other nonprofits. 

Last year, First Midwest pledged to contribute $2.5 million in philanthropic giving to the communities it serves.

Thus far, it has given more than $750,000 to United Way COVID-19 emergency response funds. It's also bestowed local nonprofits with $500,000 in grants.

“At First Midwest, our goal is to help drive Momentum for All by making our communities stronger through our investments and leadership,” said Mark Sander, president of First Midwest. “We are proud to build on our rich culture of giving to local support organizations that provide COVID-19 relief efforts, advance social causes and accelerate financial momentum for individuals and businesses.”

The bank, one of the largest independent publicly traded banks headquartered in Chicago, has $21 billion in assets and another $13 billion in assets under management. It has branches in southeast Wisconsin, eastern Iowa and Chicagoland, including Northwest Indiana.

Locally, First Midwest Bank has branches in Hammond, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Gary, Dyer, Crown Point, Merrillville, St. John and Winfield. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts