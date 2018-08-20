First Midwest Bank secured federal approval to buy Northern States Financial Corp., the parent company of Waukegan-based NorStates Bank, for $91 million.
NorStates has about $530 million of total assets, $450 million of total deposits and $310 million of total loans.
“We are pleased to have received Federal Reserve approval for our proposed acquisition of NorStates Bank, which we publicly announced on June 7, 2018,” said Michael Scudder, chairman, president and CEO of Chicago-based First Midwest. “With this approval, we remain on track for an expected closing in the fourth quarter of 2018. We look forward to welcoming NorStates’ customers and colleagues to First Midwest and to continuing the expansion of our northern Chicagoland footprint.”
The Federal Reserve has cleared a sale, but it's still contingent on approval from Northern States shareholders and the Indiana Department of Financial and Professional Regulations, as well as on closing conditions.
First Midwest, which has $15 billion worth of assets, entered the Northwest Indiana market by buying Bank Calumet and Standard Bank and Trust but has been shrinking its footprint in an era where online and mobile banking have been supplanting the traditional brick-and-mortar business. It's closed five branches in recent years, and plans to shutter branches in Lowell, Chesterton, Gary, East Chicago and Calumet City later this year.