First Midwest Bank grows earnings per share 156% year-over-year

First Midwest Bank made $47 million in profit in the second quarter as compared to $41 million in the first quarter and $18 million in the second quarter of last year.
The Chicago-based bank, which is in the process of merging with Evansville-based Old National, made 41 cents per share in the second quarter, up from 36 cents per share in the first quarter and 16 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. That's a 14% increase over the first quarter and a 156% jump year-over-year.
"We are very pleased with our performance for the quarter," Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was also aided by lower provisioning for loan losses reflective of both the strengthening economy and proactive credit remediation."
First Midwest Bank, the successor to Bank Calumet and Standard Bank and Trust in Northwest Indiana, grew loans by 4% year-over-year to $15 billion in the second quarter. The bank generated $191 million in revenue over the three-month period, up 2% from the previous quarter and 7% year-over-year.
The bank pulled in $144 million in net interest income in the second quarter at a margin of 2.96%. Noninterest income totaled $46 million, up 1% as compared to the first quarter and 40% year-over-year.
First Midwest reduced its non-performing assets by 14% in the second quarter. It reduced substandard loans by 4% compared to the first quarter and loans past due by 30 to 89 days by 32%.
"We are very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our company. Economic recovery will provide continuing opportunities for business growth across our footprint," Scudder said. "At the same time, our announced business combination with Old National will see us become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks, leaving us in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities, and services – all of which will meaningfully accrue to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."
Old National Bank — the largest bank headquartered in Indiana since most of the big Indianapolis ones long ago got bought out — is buying out First Midwest, which has closed multiple branches in the Region in recent years. It will be rebranded as Old National, which will have $45 billion in assets and add a second headquarters in Chicago. Old National Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan will run the financial institution, while Scudder will be moved from day-to-day management to a part-time board seat.