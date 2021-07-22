First Midwest Bank grows earnings per share 156% year-over-year

First Midwest Bank made $47 million in profit in the second quarter as compared to $41 million in the first quarter and $18 million in the second quarter of last year.

The Chicago-based bank, which is in the process of merging with Evansville-based Old National, made 41 cents per share in the second quarter, up from 36 cents per share in the first quarter and 16 cents per share in the second quarter of 2020. That's a 14% increase over the first quarter and a 156% jump year-over-year.

"We are very pleased with our performance for the quarter," Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was also aided by lower provisioning for loan losses reflective of both the strengthening economy and proactive credit remediation."

First Midwest Bank, the successor to Bank Calumet and Standard Bank and Trust in Northwest Indiana, grew loans by 4% year-over-year to $15 billion in the second quarter. The bank generated $191 million in revenue over the three-month period, up 2% from the previous quarter and 7% year-over-year.