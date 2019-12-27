First Midwest Bank honored for board-level diversity

First Midwest Bank, which has a major footprint in Northwest Indiana, recently won national recognition for diversity on its board.
2020 Women on Boards, a national campaign dedication to raising the percentage of women on corporate boards, honored Chicago-based First Midwest for having a board with membership more than 20% female. The three women on its 12-member board of directors — Barbara Boigegrain, Kathryn Hayley and Ellen Rudnick — also were named to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Board Directors list, which aims to "highlight dynamic female leaders serving on corporate boards."
“At First Midwest, we strive to foster inclusion and build a team of colleagues who bring diverse perspectives to work every day to drive momentum for our clients and communities,” First Midwest Bank Chairman and CEO Mike Scudder said. “We are extremely grateful for the leadership, passion and dedication of our female board members and thank them for their outstanding contributions to our company.”
The bank serves great Chicagoland, including Northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin, as well as eastern Iowa and central and western Illinois. It has $18 billion in assets and $12 billion in assets under management.
Locally, First Midwest operates branches in Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and St. John. It established a significant presence in the Calumet Region by acquiring Hammond's homegrown Bank Calumet, Great Lakes Bank, and Standard Bank and Trust.
