First Midwest Bank more than doubles third-quarter profit year-over-year to $50 million
First Midwest Bank more than doubles third-quarter profit year-over-year to $50 million

A First Midwest Bank branch is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Midwest Bank more than doubled its third quarter profit year-over-year to $50 million.

The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 44 cents per share in profit in the third quarter. First Midwest, which has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $47 million or 41 cents per share in the second quarter and $23 million or 21 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020.

"We were very pleased with our performance for the quarter," Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael Scudder said. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was further aided by no provision for loan losses, reflective of both the strengthening economy and improving credit metrics."

First Midwest Bank brought in $190 million in total revenue, up 14% year-over-year. It generated $145 million in net interest income at a net margin of 2.91%.

The bank, which succeeded Bank Calumet in Hammond, increased fee-based revenues by 11% year-over-year to $42 million.

It grew loans 7% year-over-year to $15 billion and increased total average deposits 2% to $17.3 billion. 

"We remain very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our company," Scudder said. "Our teams are highly engaged as we see continuing economic recovery and growing opportunities for business expansion. As we look to our future, our ongoing integration efforts relative to our announced business combination with Old National Bank are on pace and in line with our expectations. This combination will see us grow to become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks and position us well for continued growth, investment, and innovation in talent, capabilities, and services — all to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."

The pending merger is valued at about $6.5 billion. The resulting bank will have about $45 billion in assets and joint headquarters in Evansville and Chicago.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

