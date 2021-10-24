First Midwest Bank more than doubles third-quarter profit year-over-year to $50 million

First Midwest Bank more than doubled its third quarter profit year-over-year to $50 million.

The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 44 cents per share in profit in the third quarter. First Midwest, which has an extensive footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $47 million or 41 cents per share in the second quarter and $23 million or 21 cents per share in the third quarter of 2020.

"We were very pleased with our performance for the quarter," Chairman of the Board and CEO Michael Scudder said. "Operating performance once again profited from increasing business momentum, sales production and tight control of our operating costs. The quarter was further aided by no provision for loan losses, reflective of both the strengthening economy and improving credit metrics."

First Midwest Bank brought in $190 million in total revenue, up 14% year-over-year. It generated $145 million in net interest income at a net margin of 2.91%.

The bank, which succeeded Bank Calumet in Hammond, increased fee-based revenues by 11% year-over-year to $42 million.

It grew loans 7% year-over-year to $15 billion and increased total average deposits 2% to $17.3 billion.