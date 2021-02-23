First Midwest Bank named one of top 100 banks

First Midwest Bank was ranked as one of the top 100 banks of 2021 by the personal finance news website GOBankingRates.com.

The Chicago-based bank has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana. It's one of the largest independently run banks based in Chicago and the greater Midwest with 2,100 employees, $21 billion in assets and $14 billion in assets under management.

“First Midwest Bank lives up to its name, providing an extensive range of accounts and services to its Midwest-based clientele,” GoBankingRates.com said. "Account minimums are low and fees are mostly easy to avoid, but APYs are generally below-average."

GOBankingRates assessed banks with at least $1 billion in total assets, assessing them based on their breadth of products, account miminums, mobile app and fees. Other banks that were honored included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, KeyBank, U.S. Bank, Ally, BMO Harris Bank, Fifth Third Bank and PNC Bank.

First Midwest Bank got high marks for numerous account types, easy ways to avoid most fees, broad surcharge-free ATM access, and low account minimums. Cons mentioned were low APYs for most accounts and branch locations in just four states.