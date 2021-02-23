First Midwest Bank named one of top 100 banks

First Midwest Bank was ranked as one of the top 100 banks of 2021 by the personal finance news website GOBankingRates.com.
The Chicago-based bank has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana. It's one of the largest independently run banks based in Chicago and the greater Midwest with 2,100 employees, $21 billion in assets and $14 billion in assets under management.
“First Midwest Bank lives up to its name, providing an extensive range of accounts and services to its Midwest-based clientele,” GoBankingRates.com said. "Account minimums are low and fees are mostly easy to avoid, but APYs are generally below-average."
GOBankingRates assessed banks with at least $1 billion in total assets, assessing them based on their breadth of products, account miminums, mobile app and fees. Other banks that were honored included Bank of America, Wells Fargo, KeyBank, U.S. Bank, Ally, BMO Harris Bank, Fifth Third Bank and PNC Bank.
First Midwest Bank got high marks for numerous account types, easy ways to avoid most fees, broad surcharge-free ATM access, and low account minimums. Cons mentioned were low APYs for most accounts and branch locations in just four states.
Dating back to 1940, First Midwest Bank is the third-largest bank headquartered in Illinois. It operates in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Wisconsin. In Northwest Indiana, First Midwest Bank has branches in Hammond, Munster, Highland, Griffith, Gary, Dyer, Crown Point, Merrillville, St. John and Winfield.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts
Then-East Chicago Fire Department Paramedic Randy Anderson opened Safari Beach on 45th Avenue in Munster in the early 1980s and it quickly bec…
The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …
Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.
Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place will open this spring in the former Like New Home Furnishings space in downtown Hobart.
Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…
Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…
Dollar General recently opened a new store at 1301 Broadway in Gary, just across from a Family Dollar.
Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…
Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.
See a day in the life of Portage Patrolman Brian Graves in the latest installment of Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops.