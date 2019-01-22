First Midwest Bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, has named Chief Operating Officer Mark Sander its new president.
“Mark’s appointment is a natural extension of the important role he has played over the past seven years in helping us deliver strong growth and business performance,” said Mike Scudder, the bank's chairman and CEO. “His strategic insight and exceptional leadership will serve us well as we continue our position as Chicago’s premier commercial bank and execute on our vision of being our clients’ most trusted financial partner.”
Sander will continue to serve as COO and as a director of the company.
He has been with Chicago-based First Midwest since 2011, and has decades of banking experience.
"Sander’s extensive experience and proven track record in the financial services industry spans more than 35 years," First Midwest Bank said in a press release. "He has had direct management responsibility for the operating performance of First Midwest Bank, including oversight of the Bank’s commercial, consumer and wealth management lines of business, as well as credit administration, operations, information technology, and marketing and communications."
First Midwest Bank, which has more than $15 billion in assets and $11 billion in assets under management, has branches in Crown Point, Dyer, East Chicago, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville, and St. John. It's the successor to Bank Calumet and Standard Bank and Trust, which both had large retail footprints in Northwest Indiana, though it's been closing several of those branches in recent years as it adapts to the rise of online banking.