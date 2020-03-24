First Midwest Bank rolls out loan and mortgage deferrals during COVID-19 pandemic

First Midwest Bank is offering assistance to clients — both people and business owners — who might be struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Chicago-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, announced financial relief programs that include loan deferrals, fee assistance, and foreclosure suspensions.
“During this time of uncertainty, our mission of helping clients achieve financial success is more important than ever,” said Mark Sander, president and chief operating officer of First Midwest Bank. “Many of our clients may need support in ways they have not needed in the past. We want them to know we are all in this together, and we are committed to supporting them during a time when they need us the most.”
First Midwest is offering payment deferrals on consumer loans, mortgages and auto loans with no credit bureau impact. It's deferring payments for small businesses who are experiencing hardship as a result of workplace closure or sickness in the family, letting them defer payments for up to 90 days, also with no credit bureau impact.
It's suspending late fees for consumer loan payments, stop payment fees and Certificate of Deposit early withdrawal fees through June 30, as well as late fees and stop payment fees on business loans through that period.
The bank will suspend foreclosures and repossessions through June 30. First Midwest also will make financial accommodations with businesses based on their individual circumstances.
For more information, call the First Midwest Customer Care Center at 800-322-3623 or visit firstmidwest.com/covid-19/.
Service 4
Service 3
Service 2
Service 1
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak Illinois Daily Life
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Quarantine Shaming
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Covid19 testing in Kouts
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City testing for COVID-19
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Kouts practice, Franciscan hospitals in Crown Point, Michigan City are testing for COVID-19 — with doctor's note
Hobart Fire Dept coronavirus
APTOPIX Viruc Outbreak Elections Florida
Election 2020 Illinois Primary
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak-US
Virus Outbreak Hawaii
Photo1
Coronavirus Testing
Gymnastics state finals
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Medical tent sits outside Community Hospital
Virus Outbreak NBA Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Big 12 College Basketball
APTOPIX Virus Outbreak ACC Basketball
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Virus Outbreak Indiana
Photo4
Photo3
Photo3
Photo2
Photo1
Virus Outbreak Illinois
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
APTOPIX Nigeria Virus Outbreak
Britain Virus Outbreak
APTOPIX Italy Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak US
Virus Outbreak Iraq
Italy China Outbreak Europe
Virus Outbreak Mideast Palestinians
France Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak Taiwan
India Virus Outbreak
Virus Outbreak South Korea
Virus Outbreak Indonesia
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.