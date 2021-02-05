First Midwest Bank saw its profit plummet by 50% last year, plans to close 17 branches

First Midwest Bank's profit plunged 50% to $97.8 million last year, down from $198.1 million in 2019.

The Chicago-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $0.87 per share in 2020, down from $1.82 per share the previous year.

Blame the pandemic.

"The best of First Midwest has been on display in what has been an unprecedented and turbulent period for our country," Chairman and CEO Michael L. Scudder said. "While the year's financial performance was impacted by the severe economic conditions caused by both the rapid onset and the magnitude of the pandemic, I am extremely proud of our 2,100 colleagues, who represent First Midwest each day.

"Amid the demands of a global health crisis, they were able to be agile, resilient and successfully pivot within our dramatically changed operating environment, working tirelessly to help support our clients, communities and each other."

The bank, which already has closed several Northwest Indiana branches in recent years as consumers shift more toward online banking, is looking to close 17 branches, or about 15% of its retail footprint, this year.