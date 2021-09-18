First Midwest Bank shareholders approve Old National merger

First Midwest Bank's board of directors has approved a proposal to be acquired by Evansville-based Old National for $6.5 billion in an all-stock deal that will create the sixth-largest bank based in the Midwest.

About 99% of the stockholders of Chicago-based First Midwest voted to approve the merger, through which they will receive 1.1336 shares of Old National common stock for every share of First Midwest common stock they now have. Though billed as a "merger of equals," all the First Midwest branches will be rebranded as Old National and Old National CEO Jim Ryan will lead the larger bank.

Old National will have $45 billion in assets and $34 billion in deposits after the acquisition is complete.

“Our partnership with Old National is, at its core, a growth strategy that will put us in an even stronger position to invest, grow and innovate in talent, capabilities and services across our combined footprint,” said Michael Scudder, chairman and CEO of First Midwest. “We are very pleased our stockholders also see the value that this partnership will bring to our clients, colleagues and communities and in driving long-term stockholder value.”