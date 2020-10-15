 Skip to main content
First Midwest Bank to close 15% of its remaining branches
A First Midwest Bank branch in Griffith.

 Joseph S. Pete

First Midwest Bank continues to shrink its brick-and-mortar footprint across Chicagoland as clients migrate online.

The Chicago-based bank said it will close 17 branches, or about 15% of its branch network, by early next year because of changing consumer behavior, including a shift toward online banking.

Director of Corporate Communications Maurissa Kanter said the bank will release a list of closures by the end of the month.

First Midwest Bank currently has 14 locations in Northwest Indiana, in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, St. John and Schererville. The bank has shuttered nine branches since coming to the Calumet Region in 2006, when it acquired Bank Calumet for $1.1 billion and Standard Bank and Trust for $365 million, closing branches in St. John, Merrillville, Highland and Hammond.

Two years ago, it shuttered 19 branches across Chicagoland, including in Lowell, Chesterton, Gary, East Chicago and Calumet City.

First Midwest will be left with 105 branches after the latest rounds of closures. It said nearly all are near another First Midwest branch.

“Our clients are increasingly favoring a more digital banking experience, which has been amplified and accelerated due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mark Sander, president and chief operating officer of First Midwest. “These steps will enable us to continue to provide award-winning service to our clients no matter how they choose to engage with us — whether it’s through our robust branch network and a community banking experience they value or through our state-of-the-art online and mobile platforms and capabilities.”

The bank said it will reopen the lobbies of 23 branches closed because of the coronavirus pandemic by the end of the year. Most of those that will close permanently were shut down six months ago because of COVID-19.

How much do Northwest Indiana CEOs make?

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

