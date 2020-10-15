First Midwest Bank to close 15% of its remaining branches

First Midwest Bank continues to shrink its brick-and-mortar footprint across Chicagoland as clients migrate online.

The Chicago-based bank said it will close 17 branches, or about 15% of its branch network, by early next year because of changing consumer behavior, including a shift toward online banking.

Director of Corporate Communications Maurissa Kanter said the bank will release a list of closures by the end of the month.

First Midwest Bank currently has 14 locations in Northwest Indiana, in Crown Point, Dyer, Gary, Griffith, Hammond, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, St. John and Schererville. The bank has shuttered nine branches since coming to the Calumet Region in 2006, when it acquired Bank Calumet for $1.1 billion and Standard Bank and Trust for $365 million, closing branches in St. John, Merrillville, Highland and Hammond.

Two years ago, it shuttered 19 branches across Chicagoland, including in Lowell, Chesterton, Gary, East Chicago and Calumet City.

First Midwest will be left with 105 branches after the latest rounds of closures. It said nearly all are near another First Midwest branch.