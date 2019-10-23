First Midwest Bank turns record profit of $54.5 million

First Midwest Bank reported a record profit of $54.5 million in the third quarter.
The Chicago-based bank, which has branches in Crown Point, Hammond, St. John, Highland, Merrillville, Munster, Schererville and Winfield, increased profits 15.9% over the $47 million it earned during the second quarter of this year and by 2% over the $53.4 million in earned at the same time last year. First Midwest Bank made 49 cents per share as compared to 43 cents per share in the second quarter and $0.52 per share during the third quarter of 2018.
"Performance for the quarter was strong, profiting from both growth and revenue diversity," chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. "We closed the quarter with $18 billion of total assets, up 3% and 20% from last quarter and year, respectively. Operating results were solid and resilient, with the benefits of growth, stronger fee-based revenues and continued efficiency offsetting margin pressures from today’s lower rate environment."
First Midwest Bank grew loans by 16% year-over-year to $13 billion, and grew total average deposits by 4% as compared to the second quarter.
"As we navigate the challenges of an uncertain landscape, First Midwest remains centered on our strategic and business priorities," Scudder said. "First and foremost, we remain focused on our clients as we work to deliver a superior experience through continued investment in colleagues, systems and efficiency. Second, we continue to expand and diversify our business as evidenced by our pending acquisition of Park Bank, which will see us grow in the Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin marketplace. Combined with a strong balance sheet, these efforts position us well as we strive to provide our shareholders with superior, long-term returns."
The bank established a large footprint in Northwest Indiana after buying out Bank Calumet in Hammond and Standard Bank and Trust. It also has an extensive presence in the south suburbs just across the state line that includes branches in Lansing, Homewood and Crete.