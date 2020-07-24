First Midwest Bank's profit plummeted by 61.8% during COVID-19

First Midwest Bancorp made $17.8 million in profit in the second quarter, down 8.2% from the $19.4 million in net income the bank earned in the first quarter and down 61.8% from the $46.6 million it pulled in during the second quarter of 2019.
The bank made 16 cents per share in the second quarter, down from 18 cents per share in the first quarter and 43 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019. It said its results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses, which resulted in lower net interest and net interest income as well as higher loan losses.
"Performance for the quarter reflects the enormity of the times and the magnitude of underlying governmental policy response," First Midwest Bank Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. "This includes the adverse impact on revenues resulting from reduced business demand and lower rates as well as the cost of prudently building our allowance for credit losses and capital given the more challenged and volatile economic outlook."
The Chicago-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, estimated it had $25 million worth of loan losses in the second quarter because of the impact of the pandemic and another $3 million in pandemic expenses and fee assistance programs.
"The character of our company and our industry has shone throughout this crisis," Scudder said. "I am proud of how our teams have risen to the challenge, working tirelessly to quickly adopt and modify products and services to help thousands of individuals and businesses to gain relief and access to governmental assistance, including more than $1.2 billion of PPP loans."
The U.S. Small Business Administration-backed Paycheck Protection Program loans meant to help small businesses keep staff on payroll helped First Midwest grow its total loans by $15 billion, up 7% as compared to the first quarter.
But the bank warned there may still be rough waters ahead.
"It remains unclear how the duration and severity of the downturn, as well as the effectiveness of fiscal support, will shape future demand and asset quality. Importantly, with the support of a talented and engaged team and a strong capital foundation, we are well-positioned to deliver on our ongoing commitment to the financial success of our clients," Scudder said. "As always, we remain focused on strategically investing in our infrastructure, processes and capabilities to continue to better and more efficiently serve our clients for the long-term benefit of our shareholders."
2020 The Times Best of the Region
Welcome to The Times Media Company’s Best of the Region for 2020.
When voting began in early March, we couldn't have predicted the changes to business as usual that we have experienced.
Still, thanks to the pluck of local entrepreneurs and dedication of our readers, we are presenting our annual look at the best restaurants, services, places to live and more in the Region.
This year we added an ambitious 40 categories for a total of 176, and we are proud to profile these businesses and providers that you chose in the monthlong voting.
This contest is the culmination of another year of interacting with our readers, telling stories about people and places that make a difference in our communities and championing the local businesses that serve as the backbone of the Region. It's also a testament to the resilience of the Region.
This is a process you, our readers, take seriously, casting 320,282 total votes, up 28% from 2019. That includes an 11% increase in write-in votes.
All this from 36,068 registered users, an increase of 84% from 2019. That speaks to more than the fact that we have been spending a lot more time at home. It expresses the understanding that the Region is poised to rebound from the limitations imposed by the coronavirus.
What accounts for the staying power of Best of the Region? Perhaps it's how we recognize the value of hard work and the chance to applaud businesses that respect our time and resources and consistently exceed our expectations. A Best of the Region nod is not only a well-deserved “thank you” to those who truly care for their customers, but it also reinforces those efforts.
These pages contain a number of first-time winners including Anytime Fitness, Jay Marie Salon & Spa and the Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce in addition to stalwarts such as Albert's Diamond Jewelers, Centier Bank and Strack & Van Til that annually dominate their categories. But whether the business is big or small, time-honored or cutting-edge, all have excellence in common.
So on behalf of the Times, I’d like thank the readers who took the time to thoughtfully complete the ballot and offer our congratulations to the winners. Here’s to another year of “the best” in the Region!
Chris White
Publisher
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.