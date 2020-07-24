First Midwest Bank's profit plummeted by 61.8% during COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

First Midwest Bancorp made $17.8 million in profit in the second quarter, down 8.2% from the $19.4 million in net income the bank earned in the first quarter and down 61.8% from the $46.6 million it pulled in during the second quarter of 2019.

The bank made 16 cents per share in the second quarter, down from 18 cents per share in the first quarter and 43 cents per share in the second quarter of 2019. It said its results were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and government responses, which resulted in lower net interest and net interest income as well as higher loan losses.

"Performance for the quarter reflects the enormity of the times and the magnitude of underlying governmental policy response," First Midwest Bank Chairman and CEO Michael Scudder said. "This includes the adverse impact on revenues resulting from reduced business demand and lower rates as well as the cost of prudently building our allowance for credit losses and capital given the more challenged and volatile economic outlook."

The Chicago-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, estimated it had $25 million worth of loan losses in the second quarter because of the impact of the pandemic and another $3 million in pandemic expenses and fee assistance programs.