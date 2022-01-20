First Midwest Bank's profits fall 12% in the fourth quarter

First Midwest Bank made $44 million in profit in the fourth quarter, a 12% decline from the $50 million it made in the third quarter of the year.

The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 39 cents per share in profit in the fourth quarter, down from 44 cents per share in the third quarter but up from 33 cents per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it turned a $37 million profit.

First Midwest, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $182 million or $1.60 per share in 2021. That's up from $98 million or 87 cents per share in 2020 when its results were hit harder by the unexpected onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bank's earnings per share were up 18% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and 84% for the full year.