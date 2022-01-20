First Midwest Bank's profits fall 12% in the fourth quarter

First Midwest Bank made $44 million in profit in the fourth quarter, a 12% decline from the $50 million it made in the third quarter of the year.
The Chicago-based bank, which is being bought by Old National Bank in Evansville, made 39 cents per share in profit in the fourth quarter, down from 44 cents per share in the third quarter but up from 33 cents per quarter in the fourth quarter of 2020, when it turned a $37 million profit.
First Midwest, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $182 million or $1.60 per share in 2021. That's up from $98 million or 87 cents per share in 2020 when its results were hit harder by the unexpected onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
The bank's earnings per share were up 18% year-over-year in the fourth quarter and 84% for the full year.
"The best of First Midwest was once again on display throughout 2021," CEO and Chairman Michael Scudder said. "The year's financial results were strong, reflecting solid operating performance. I am extremely proud of our 2,000 colleagues who represent First Midwest each day. Amid the demands of an ongoing health crisis and challenging operating environment, they have remained agile and focused — all while working tirelessly to help support our clients, communities, and each other."
First Midwest Bank generated $183 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, a 4% increase. It brought in $751 million in revenue last year, also a 4% increase.
Fee-based revenue grew 1% in the fourth quarter and 15% in 2021. Loans rose 3% to $15 billion last year while non-performing loans fell 16%.
The bank increased average deposits 10% to $17 billion last year.
"We are very encouraged and excited about what lies ahead for our company," Scudder said. "Strong capital levels and a highly engaged team provide operating flexibility as we see economic recovery and growing opportunities for business expansion."
After years of branch closures, including several in Northwest Indiana, First Midwest will soon be absorbed by Evansville-based Old National, the largest bank headquartered in Indiana.
"As we look to our future, our ongoing integration planning efforts relative to our announced business combination with Old National Bank are on pace and in line with our expectations," Scudder said. "This combination will see us grow to become one of the Midwest’s largest commercial banks and position us well for continued expansion, investment, and innovation in talent, capabilities, and services — all to the benefit of our clients, colleagues, communities and stockholders."