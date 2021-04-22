First Midwest Bank's profits more than double year-over-year

First Midwest Bank's profit more than doubled year over year in the first quarter.

The Chicago-based bank, which has a large footprint in Northwest Indiana, made $41 million in profit or $0.36 per share, in the first three months of the year. That's up from $37 million, or $0.33 per share, in the fourth quarter, and $19 million, or $0.18 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

First Midwest Bank improved its earnings per share 9% as compared to the fourth quarter and 100% as compared to the first quarter of 2020.

"We had a solid start to the year as our overall performance improved as the economic recovery gains traction," Chairman and CEO Michael L. Scudder said. "Operating performance for the quarter once again benefited from strong production from our fee-based businesses and continued focus on managing our costs. As expected, quarterly comparisons were affected by both normal seasonality and the impact of federal stimulus programs on both client liquidity and transactional volumes. Importantly, our underlying business momentum is strengthening as both production volumes and sales pipelines normalize and improve."