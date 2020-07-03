First new subdivision in Munster in quarter-century brings half-million-dollar-plus homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A new subdivision — the first since construction on West Lakes started 26 years ago — is coming to Munster.

Katona Development plans to develop a 25-lot subdivision called Castle Estates located just north of Fairway Avenue by Wicker Park Estates in north Munster.

Now a vacant field, it was a rare undeveloped tract of land in Munster, a mature established suburb that's one of the hottest housing markets in Northwest Indiana but that rarely sees new housing projects because it's landlocked and largely built out. It had long been undeveloped because it was in the Little Calumet River flood plain before a $200 million flood control project removed the risk of flooding in the area.

"People have been waiting for almost 20 years for this area to be developed," said Vickie Wilson at Re/Max Realty Associates. "The subdivision has been approved by the town of Munster and the developer's goal is to get the roads in by the end of the year. Folks are leaving Illinois and coming to Indiana, and Munster schools are so desirable, along with the new South Shore Line train coming and all of the developing that is occurring along Calumet Avenue, making the community even more desirable."

With West Lakes nearly 90% built out, it's a rare addition of new housing inventory in Munster, Wilson said.