First new subdivision in Munster in quarter-century brings half-million-dollar-plus homes

MUNSTER — A new subdivision — the first since construction on West Lakes started 26 years ago — is coming to Munster.
Katona Development plans to develop a 25-lot subdivision called Castle Estates located just north of Fairway Avenue by Wicker Park Estates in north Munster.
Now a vacant field, it was a rare undeveloped tract of land in Munster, a mature established suburb that's one of the hottest housing markets in Northwest Indiana but that rarely sees new housing projects because it's landlocked and largely built out. It had long been undeveloped because it was in the Little Calumet River flood plain before a $200 million flood control project removed the risk of flooding in the area.
"People have been waiting for almost 20 years for this area to be developed," said Vickie Wilson at Re/Max Realty Associates. "The subdivision has been approved by the town of Munster and the developer's goal is to get the roads in by the end of the year. Folks are leaving Illinois and coming to Indiana, and Munster schools are so desirable, along with the new South Shore Line train coming and all of the developing that is occurring along Calumet Avenue, making the community even more desirable."
With West Lakes nearly 90% built out, it's a rare addition of new housing inventory in Munster, Wilson said.
"There are so few areas to build new construction in Munster. Some towns, like Highland, are landlocked as they have no residential zoned places left to build on, where this subdivision is nestled in a quiet established neighborhood on the north side of town where there are beautiful executive homes," she said. "People are aware of the new areas in Westlakes and Community Estates but may overlook this beautiful area of existing homes."
Katona Development plans to start construction on a model home in the next three weeks and begin construction on model homes in Castle Estates this fall. About half the lots already have been sold.
The company is letting buyers of lots use whatever builder they want to build their homes, owner David Katona said.
The lots will run between $140,000 and $160,000. Homes likely will be more than 3,000 square feet for two stories and 2,400 square feet for ranch homes, costing between $500,000 to $700,000.
"There's no builder commitment," Katona said. "If you purchase a lot, you can bring in whomever you'd like to build."
One option is Katona Builders, which plans to build two model homes in the neighborhood. One is craftsman style and the other is a two-story, 3,600-square-foot house with a three-car garage, four full baths and 9-foot-tall basements.
"It's a unique enclave just minutes from the expressway," he said. "It's a great location if you work in the city. It has easy access to the expressway and the train, and all the amenities of Munster. We expect the lots to sell out by the end of the year."
