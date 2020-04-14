First ocean-going ship of the season arrives at Port of Indiana Burns Harbor, kicking off international trade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The first ocean-going ship arrived Monday at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, kicking off the international shipping season during which Northwest Indiana trades goods with the world.

The M/V Muntgracht, a 466-foot general cargo carrier, brought a cargo of 1,650 tons of wind turbine hubs and nacelles from Bilbao, Spain, after a five-day passage through the St. Lawrence Seaway. The deepwater port on Lake Michigan skipped the traditional ceremony in which a Steel Stein symbolizing Northwest Indiana's place as "steel capital of North America" is presented to the first ship's captain because of the ongoing coronavirus public health crisis.

“The arrival of the first international ship of the year is always an exciting time as it signifies the prosperity the vessels help deliver to our region,” Port Director Ian Hirt said. “While we can’t celebrate in our traditional way, we are grateful for the commitment of our international partners to help deliver important cargo and products to global markets.”