First ocean-going vessel of the season arrives at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor

The first ocean-going vessel arrived Wednesday at the Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor, officially kicking off the 2022 international shipping season in Northwest Indiana.

The Resko, a 623-foot bulk carrier, came across the Atlantic Ocean from Europe, passing through the St. Lawrence Seaway into the Great Lakes

“Our port handles lakers and river barges year-round, but the first ocean vessel is always exciting for businesses and our workforce at the port,” said port director Ryan McCoy. “We truly value the St. Lawrence Seaway’s direct connection to global markets and new business opportunities. We’re looking forward to growing the U.S. and Indiana economies again in 2022.”

The Bahamas-flagged Resko, which is owned and operated by Polska Zegluga Morska P.P. Polsteam, brought in a cargo of steel coils from The Netherlands.

Helmed by Captain Łukasz Pionke, the ship sailed for about two weeks across the ocean, Great Lakes and Lake Michigan before finally arriving at the deepwater port in Porter County.

Longshoremen represented by the International Longshoremen’s Association and the International Union of Operating Engineers unloaded 6,450 tons at the Port of Indiana Burns Harbor, which presented Pionke and his crew with a traditional steel stein. Honoring the first ship of the year, the ceremonial steel stein recognizes Northwest Indiana's place at the steel capital of Northwest Indiana.

After the ship is unloaded by stevedore Federal Marine Terminals, it will bring the remainder of its cargo to the Port of Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Oceans ships will again bring international goods to Northwest Indiana after the St. Lawrence Seaway opened its locks for the season in early March. The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor operates year-round but also handles around 75 to 90 international ships a year, which often take Indiana-grown grain to foreign markets. They bring in cargos like windmill turbines, power plant machinery and beer tanks that are often imported from Europe. It is one of the country's top ports for steel from international ships, both inbound and outbound.

The Port of Indiana-Burns Harbor handled 3.39 million tons of cargo last year, the most since it launched in 1970.

