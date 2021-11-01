First U.S.-flagged freighter built on Great Lakes in 40 years launches

The first U.S.-flagged Great Lakes freighter built on the Great Lakes in 40 years has launched.
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and The Interlake Steamship Co. recently hosted a launch ceremony for the M/V Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot ship that's technically still under construction in Wisconsin.
It was launched at the Sturgeon Bay shipyard in a maritime tradition marking the first time a vessel is moved into the water and which is supposed to confer good fortune on future voyages.
“Today is truly gratifying for our company to commemorate the first time the completed hull of our new ship has touched water,” said Mark W. Barker, Interlake president and namesake of the new ship.
It's the first new ship constructed for The Interlake Steamship Co. since 1981.
“We are dedicating this historic launch of our new ship to the men and women who have been building these Great Lakes vessels on our freshwater shores for more than 100 years,” said Interlake Chairman James Barker. “We honor all of the skilled professionals who have worked countless hours, day in and day out, year after year, behind the scenes constructing these tremendous bulk carriers. Their workmanship and talent are welded into every seam of these vessels that go to sail long productive lives on the Lakes, safely carrying mariners and the raw materials that are the building blocks of America.”
The ship was launched with a short ceremony at the drydock that involved smashing a bottle of champagne on the bow just above the nameplate.
“It is a proud day for the men and women of our shipyard to celebrate the progress made on the M/V Mark W. Barker,” Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding Vice President and General Manager Todd Thayse said. “Sharing this launch ceremony with the Interlake Steamship team along with Helen and Ian Sharp makes this day even more special.”
It took about six hours to float the boat, which is expected to go into commission next year. It will move raw materials like salt, stone and the iron ore that fuels Northwest Indiana's steel mills.
“Well done. May this vessel demonstrate not only the importance of commerce on the Great Lakes but also the power of partnerships between two tremendous companies," Fincantieri Marine Group President and CEO Dario Deste said.
