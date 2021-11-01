First U.S.-flagged freighter built on Great Lakes in 40 years launches

The first U.S.-flagged Great Lakes freighter built on the Great Lakes in 40 years has launched.

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and The Interlake Steamship Co. recently hosted a launch ceremony for the M/V Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot ship that's technically still under construction in Wisconsin.

It was launched at the Sturgeon Bay shipyard in a maritime tradition marking the first time a vessel is moved into the water and which is supposed to confer good fortune on future voyages.

“Today is truly gratifying for our company to commemorate the first time the completed hull of our new ship has touched water,” said Mark W. Barker, Interlake president and namesake of the new ship.

It's the first new ship constructed for The Interlake Steamship Co. since 1981.