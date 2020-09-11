Fitness centers continue adapting as virus concerns persist

Members must be masked when not in an active state of exercise or when in a two-minute recovery period, Schneider said.

For those who do not feel comfortable visiting the facilities, Schneider says new programs for members are in the works.

“We are looking to launch a virtual group exercise library on our website exclusively for members to help keep them engaged,” she said.

Many of the same precautions and online programming can be found in place at the different YMCA locations in Northwest Indiana.

Jill Schaffenberger, marketing director for Crossroads YMCA, which includes the YMCA locations in Crown Point, Hammond, Whiting and Griffith, said virtual classes have allowed staff to stay in contact with members who don’t feel comfortable returning yet.

“Each member and family is different, so each person’s comfort level differs on when they were or will be comfortable returning, so this will be ongoing,” Schaffenberger said.

Brittany Tripp, membership and strategic marketing director for the Valparaiso Family YMCA, said the facility is committed to helping families and individuals to live their best lives through adjusting its programs and services as needed to meet the current demands of the “new normal.”