Fitness centers continue adapting as virus concerns persist

Even as many fitness facilities have opened their doors back up to the community, they continue to make adjustments in an effort to ensure the safety of visitors and keep members engaged.
Community Hospital Fitness Pointe recently announced it is using an advanced filtration system to eliminate contaminants in the building.
The Global Plasma Solutions Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization technology works to clean indoor air and surfaces by artificially generating both positive and negative ions that naturally occur in the air. The ions can capture and break down airborne germs and those on surfaces, including COVID-19.
The addition of the ionization technology offers another layer of safety and infection prevention to Fitness Pointe’s cleaning practices.
“This technology represents a significant investment that is designed to improve the health and safety of the residents we serve,” said Roger Vogie, director of Fitness Pointe, in a news release. “GPS technology has been proven to have a very high rate of effectiveness in killing the SARS Cov-2 virus, the cause of COVID-19.”
Vogie, in a follow-up with The Times, said since the facility reopened June 15, the number of members using Fitness Pointe has been steadily increasing, though has still not returned to normal attendance numbers.
During the temporary shutdown earlier in the spring, like many facilities, Fitness Pointe offered virtual classes, including Zumba and yoga. Vogie says those classes have continued on a limited basis.
Jill Schneider, fitness center manager with Franciscan Health Fitness Centers Chesterton, said while attendance levels are still below what they were at this time last year, more individuals have begun coming back to Franciscan’s health centers.
“When both clubs re-opened, we saw participation at approximately 25% use compared to 2019,” she said. “We are currently averaging between 50 and 55% use daily compared to 2019.”
Under the governor’s guidelines, Schneider said phases one, two and three restrictions have been lifted. This has allowed a higher member capacity in each of the Chesterton and Schererville facilities, slightly larger team training capacities from six to eight in each session, and private and semi-private personal training now allowed.
“Group exercise classes were not initially offered in phase one, however, we now have brought back more than 50% of our classes to the land and aqua schedules,” Schneider said.
Precautions remain intact, however, and include increased staffing working in the role of disinfectors, increased sanitation stations throughout the fitness centers, masked staff members at all time, marked equipment to ensure physical distancing and touchless temperature checks upon entry.
Members must be masked when not in an active state of exercise or when in a two-minute recovery period, Schneider said.
For those who do not feel comfortable visiting the facilities, Schneider says new programs for members are in the works.
“We are looking to launch a virtual group exercise library on our website exclusively for members to help keep them engaged,” she said.
Many of the same precautions and online programming can be found in place at the different YMCA locations in Northwest Indiana.
Jill Schaffenberger, marketing director for Crossroads YMCA, which includes the YMCA locations in Crown Point, Hammond, Whiting and Griffith, said virtual classes have allowed staff to stay in contact with members who don’t feel comfortable returning yet.
“Each member and family is different, so each person’s comfort level differs on when they were or will be comfortable returning, so this will be ongoing,” Schaffenberger said.
Brittany Tripp, membership and strategic marketing director for the Valparaiso Family YMCA, said the facility is committed to helping families and individuals to live their best lives through adjusting its programs and services as needed to meet the current demands of the “new normal.”
“The Y is here for all to be well and to focus on what matters most — their health, their families and their community,” she said. “From income-based scholarships to outdoor and virtual group exercise classes, we believe that everyone has a right to be well in mind, body and spirit.”
Several YMCA facilities have even found themselves in a new role since the pandemic began.
“Since the Y is much more than just a fitness center, we have worked with local school districts to provide the Out of School Care and ELearning Assistance program so families have a safe place for their child to be during the school day,” Schaffenberger said.
The program, which is open to students in grades kindergarten through 6th, offers a place where kids can complete their school work with wifi access and electronic assistance.
