Float Sixty brings sensory deprivation and floating studio to Chesterton

Float Sixty, a floating and sensory deprivation studio that started in Chicago and came to Schererville in 2018, continues to expand across Northwest Indiana.
Owner Gloria Morris, a St. John resident, has opened a new location in Chesterton.
“Float Sixty is a modern wellness studio brand that aims to help people de-stress, sleep better and promote athletic recovery through float therapy and hot and cold therapies,” she said. “We have opened our fourth location in Chesterton and offer float cabins, therapeutic massage, infrared sauna, localized electric cryotherapy, and cryo facials and will soon add a cold plunge to the sauna room for a ‘fire and ice’ muscle recovery experience. The lobby offers unique wellness products and gifts in a relaxing environment.”
The new Float Sixty is located at 851 Indian Boundary Road just east of Ind. 49 in Chesterton’s commercial district off the highway. It can be accessed in the rear entrance of the Radiant Studios Spa Suites.
Float Sixty soundproof cabins are rented out by the hour. Each has a shallow pool filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts that enable people to float without effort.
They can choose whether or not they want light and music. The aim is to reduce sensory stimulation to induce a state of calm and peace.
Floatation tanks have been around since the 1950s but recently found a following as a wellness concept. The main purpose is relaxation but users tout other benefits like muscle recovery, less stress and better sleeping.
It also has cryotherapy, in which people subject themselves to subzero temperatures, often to help with chronic pain or to feel rejuvenated. It's been especially popular with athletes interested in muscle recovery.
Morris opened Float Sixty Studios in Chicago, Lake Zurich and Schererville.
People have traveled from across the Region to visit the Schererville studio, leading to the expansion to Porter County.
"Given that I was born and raised in the Region, I want to grow in Northern Indiana," she said. "I recently closed one of my two downtown locations and had several options to move to the North Suburbs but my home is here and the economic climate is much more favorable for growth in Indiana."
For more information, visit www.floatsixty.com.
