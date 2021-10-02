Float Sixty brings sensory deprivation and floating studio to Chesterton

Float Sixty, a floating and sensory deprivation studio that started in Chicago and came to Schererville in 2018, continues to expand across Northwest Indiana.

Owner Gloria Morris, a St. John resident, has opened a new location in Chesterton.

“Float Sixty is a modern wellness studio brand that aims to help people de-stress, sleep better and promote athletic recovery through float therapy and hot and cold therapies,” she said. “We have opened our fourth location in Chesterton and offer float cabins, therapeutic massage, infrared sauna, localized electric cryotherapy, and cryo facials and will soon add a cold plunge to the sauna room for a ‘fire and ice’ muscle recovery experience. The lobby offers unique wellness products and gifts in a relaxing environment.”

The new Float Sixty is located at 851 Indian Boundary Road just east of Ind. 49 in Chesterton’s commercial district off the highway. It can be accessed in the rear entrance of the Radiant Studios Spa Suites.

Float Sixty soundproof cabins are rented out by the hour. Each has a shallow pool filled with 1,000 pounds of Epsom salts that enable people to float without effort.