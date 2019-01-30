MUNSTER — Raise a glass of Alpha King and hail Munster-based 3 Floyds, which again was named one of the world's top breweries by RateBeer, a popular craft beer reviewing website.
The largest craft brewery in Indiana, a pioneer in aggressive hoppiness and an inspiration for many of the newer craft breweries that have cropped up in Northwest Indiana in recent years, 3 Floyds trailed only Hill Farmstead Brewery in Vermont, Russian River Brewing in California, Trillium Brewing Co. in Boston, Cigar City Brewing in Tampa, Tree House Brewing in Massachusettes and AleSmith Brewing Company in San Diego in the rankings, which were based on user reviews.
3 Floyds, a hipster haven and popular destination tucked away in an industrial park at 9750 Indiana Parkway, was named best brewery in Indiana, and its Bourbon Vanilla Bean Dark Lord was named the best beer in Indiana and the third best strong stout in the world.
The craft brewery's Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, the big draw to its annual Dark Lord Day festival every spring, also was again ranked as one of the best beers in the world, earning a gold medal. Its bourbon-barrel aged Dark Lord was ranked as the 12th best strong stout worldwide, picking up a bronze medal.
3 Floyds Zombie Dust won a silver medal in the American Pale Ale category, placing sixth worldwide by RateBeer reviewers.
The heavy metal-themed brewery, which is renowned for its chef-driven brewpub menu, is planning a major expansion and adding a distillery. It has been ranked by RateBeer as the top craft brewery in the world in previous years, with craft beer aficionados ranking it first place internationally in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.
Craft beer lovers from across the country often make pilgrimages to its brewpub, where thousands attend its Dark Lord Day bottle release celebration every year. For more information, visit 3floyds.com.