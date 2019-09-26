Editor's note: The legally registered name of the company is Three Floyds, but it is colloquially spelled as 3 Floyds, which The Times uses throughout this story, except where directly quoting the lawsuit.
MUNSTER — Northwest Indiana’s titan of suds, 3 Floyds, has a bitter warning for an East Coast liquor retailer: Don’t anger the Dark Lord.
The renowned craft brewery is suing to force a name change on a Basking Ridge, New Jersey, purveyor of alcoholic lemonade and tea called Floyd’s Spiked Beverages LLC.
3 Floyds has built a hopped-up national following over the past 23 years with the sale of what it markets as incomparable beers like Alpha King, Zombie Dust and Gumballhead.
Every spring, thousands gather from across the world for one of the Region's wildest parties, a celebration of 3 Floyds annual release of its Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout, which can sell for as much as $450 on the secondary market online.
3 Floyds sells millions of dollars of beer annually, and the prospect of even greater growth has prompted an expansion of its Munster venue.
However, the trademark infringement suit it filed this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond claims Floyd’s Spiked Beverages “threatens irreparable harm to its reputation and goodwill.”
An attorney for the local crafter is asking a federal judge to enjoin the New Jersey firm from using the Floyds name, mark and logo and its DrinkFloyds.com online domain ”that are confusingly similar to any of the Three Floyds Marks.”
It also wants the New Jersey firm to deliver up for destruction all signs, billboards, labels, packages, wrappers, containers and other advertising materials currently bearing that disputed name as well as disgorge “all their profits and other ill-gotten gains resulting from their wrongful conduct.”
3 Floyds is named for its owner, Nick Floyd, his brother Simon Floyd and their father, Mike Floyd, according to a late-1990s Times story on what was then a promising start-up.
Their court filings state 3 Floyds “is one of the top craft brewers in the United States and has been producing and selling under the trade name and mark Three Floyds since 1996."
“Three Floyds has enjoyed enormous success and its beers have won numerous awards and considerable public recognition and acclaim.
“Three Floyds was most recently ranked on RateBeer.com as among the top craft brewers worldwide and it has also been chosen as the best craft brewer in the world based on independent craft brew consumer reviews on RateBeer.com.”
It further states the company has invested significantly in marketing and promoting itself under trademarks, “Three Floyds and 3 Floyds, which many consumers frequently shorten to just Floyds."
The suit claims Lawrence Trachtenbroit began selling his alcoholic wares less than two years ago under the infringing Floyd’s Spiked Beverages name.
3 Floyds claims a U.S. Patent official refused an application by Trachtenbroit to sanction his New Jersey-based Floyd’s product name because it too closely resembles the Munster brewery's name.
The suit also claims the New Jersey firm is, nevertheless, selling products under the disputed name at stores around Lake County, including one liquor outlet less than 3 miles from the 3 Floyds brewpub venue.