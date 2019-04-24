3 Floyds cans hitting shelves, now sold at Wrigley Field

The new 3 Floyds Alpha King and Gumballhead cans have been hitting the shelves of retail stores, and are now available for sale to go at the brewpub.
Last week, the first Alpha King pint cans went on sale at the pub store at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster for the first time since 3 Floyds' flagship 6.66 Alcohol by Volume American Pale Ale debuted 23 years ago, a few weeks after it started selling Gumballhead cans.
The acclaimed Munster-based craft brewery also is selling Gumballhead in 16-ounce cans, and Zombie Dust on draft, at Wrigley Field this season. It's also selling Alpha King and Gumballhead at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The largest craft brewery in the state of Indiana started canning Alpha King and Gumballhead wheat beer at the former Whole Foods distribution center at 480 45th St. in Munster, about a half-mile from the Illinois border. Whole Foods operated its Chicagoland warehouse there, before moving to Chicago's Pullman neighborhood last year.
Six-packs of 12-ounce Gumballheads and four-packs of 16-ounce Alpha Kings have been trickling out to retailers that carry 3 Floyds products in Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. It will continue to sell the traditional longneck bottles of both Gumballhead and Alpha King, the APA that helped build the heavy metal-themed 3 Floyds' reputation as one of the best craft breweries in the world.
The craft beer industry increasingly has been turning to cans, partly because bottles aren't always allowed at music festivals, sports stadiums and other special events. The Brewers Association estimates that more than 28% of packaged craft beer is now canned.
3 Floyds spokeswoman Sara White said the brewery would look at canning additional beers in the future.