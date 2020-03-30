3 Floyds, Macy's announce layoffs because of coronavirus

Another round of mass layoffs related to the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Region.

3 Floyds Brewpub, 3 Floyds Distilling, Macy's and Prestige Maintenance all announced they would lay off workers across the Calumet Region, at least for the duration of the widespread economic shutdowns that have disrupted much of daily life in a bid to stop the coronavirus.

Macy's announced it would lay off most of its 130,000 workers nationally, including at the Southlake Mall in Hobart and River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The company closed its stores nationwide March 18, saying it would continue to pay and provide benefits to its employees.

But as the pandemic shutdowns have dragged on and sales have slowed to a crawl, the retailer is furloughing most of its employees nationwide save for "the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations."

"The COVID-19 outbreak continues to take a heavy toll on Macy’s, Inc. business," the company said in a news release. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities during this unprecedented crisis. All of our stores have been closed since March 18 and will remain closed until we have a clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen."