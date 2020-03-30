3 Floyds, Macy's announce layoffs because of coronavirus

Another round of mass layoffs related to the coronavirus pandemic has hit the Region.
3 Floyds Brewpub, 3 Floyds Distilling, Macy's and Prestige Maintenance all announced they would lay off workers across the Calumet Region, at least for the duration of the widespread economic shutdowns that have disrupted much of daily life in a bid to stop the coronavirus.
Macy's announced it would lay off most of its 130,000 workers nationally, including at the Southlake Mall in Hobart and River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The company closed its stores nationwide March 18, saying it would continue to pay and provide benefits to its employees.
But as the pandemic shutdowns have dragged on and sales have slowed to a crawl, the retailer is furloughing most of its employees nationwide save for "the absolute minimum workforce needed to maintain basic operations."
"The COVID-19 outbreak continues to take a heavy toll on Macy’s, Inc. business," the company said in a news release. "Our top priority is the health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities during this unprecedented crisis. All of our stores have been closed since March 18 and will remain closed until we have a clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen."
Macy's announced will continue to provide health benefits to furloughed workers with the company covering 100% of premiums at least through May. It will retain enough workers on the payroll to operate its e-commerce site, distribution centers and call centers so it can continue to do online sales.
"While the digital business remains open, we have lost the majority of our sales due to the store closures," Macy's said in the release. "We’ve already taken measures to maintain financial flexibility, including suspending the dividend, drawing down our line of credit, freezing both hiring and spending, stopping capital spend, reducing receipts, cancelling some orders and extending payment terms, and we are evaluating all other financing options."
When business resumes, the company said it would bring its workers back on a staggered basis.
3 Floyds, whose dine-in operations were shut down by state fiat two weeks ago, also sent Workers Adjustment and Retraining Act, or WARN, notices to the state saying it would furlough 49 workers at its brewpub and eight at its distillery in Munster. The unpaid leave of absence starts Tuesday.
"Due to the unprecedented and unforeseeable economic challenges our business is facing because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak, including a sudden and unforeseeable decrease in business and restrictions or effects on travel and permissible business operations, 3 Floyds Brewpub has decided to substantially reduce its operations at its facility located at 9750 Indiana Parkway, Munster," 3 Floyds Human Resources Director Kelly Pallanti wrote in a letter to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. "This action is expected to be temporary, but the length of the furlough is unknown at this time."
Prestige Maintenance USA, which provides janitorial services to J.C. Penney and Kohl's stores across the state, warned the Indiana Department of Workforce Development it would lay off 69 workers across Indiana after the retail stores it serves closed through at least April 1 because of the pandemic.
That includes layoffs in Highland, Hobart, Michigan City, Portage and Valparaiso.
It's not known how long the layoffs will last, Prestige Maintenance Vice President of Human Resources Otis Scott told the state.
"While these closures are expected to be temporary, plans to reopen are subject to change due to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation," Scott wrote to the DWD.
Statewide, companies have announced a total of 4,446 jobs lost in mass layoffs since the coronavirus threat ramped up in the United States earlier this month, according to the Department of Workforce Development. Indiana had a record 62,777 unemployment claims in the week that ended on March 21, which was more than double the the previous record set during the Great Recession.
