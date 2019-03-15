3 Floyds now one of the biggest craft breweries in nation by sales volume

3 Floyds has been crafting its award-winning and "not normal" beers for 23 years now.
The heavy metal-themed craft brewery, nestled in an industrial park at 9750 Indiana Parkway, has grown into one of the top 50 breweries in the United States, breaking into the Brewers Association list of the top overall breweries by sales volume for the first time this year.
The Colorado-based trade group identified the 50 largest craft breweries by sales volume, and the 50 overall largest breweries, including light pilsner-peddling beer giants like Anheuser-Busch and MillerCoors.
“Although the market has grown more competitive, particularly for regional craft breweries with the widest distribution, these 50 small and independent brewing companies continue to lead the craft brewing market in sales through strong brands, quality, and innovation,” Brewers Association Chief Economist Bart Watson said.
The Brewers Association ranked 3 Floyds as the 39th largest craft brewery in the country last year, even though it is only distributed in the Midwest. Known for extremely hopped and complex beers like Space Station Middle Finger and Necron 99, 3 Floyds is nearly ubiquitous at bars and restaurants throughout the Region and neighboring Chicago, but is only distributed in Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio and Kentucky, according to its website.
3 Floyds ranked as the 45th largest craft brewery in 2017 and was not in the top 50 in 2016, according to the Brewers Association.
For the first time, 3 Floyds was ranked as one of the top 50 breweries nationally by sales volume in 2018, coming in 49th overall.
Anheuser-Busch, Chicago-based MillerCoors, Chicago-based Constellation, Heineken and Pabst Brewing Co. were the top overall breweries by sales last year, according to the Brewers Association. The top craft breweries by sales volume were D. G. Yuengling & Son, Boston Beer Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., New Belgium Brewing Co., and Duvel Moortgat Paso Robles.
3 Floyds was the only brewery from Indiana on either list and is the largest craft brewery in the state, with Indianapolis's Sun King taking second place. 3 Floyds was just behind Revolution Brewing, the only other Chicagoland craft brewery on either Brewers Association list. Revolution, best known for its Anti-Hero India Pale Ale, was 38th on the list of top-selling craft breweries and 48th on the list of breweries overall.