{{featured_button_text}}
3 Floyds plans grand opening of new distillery Friday

3 Floyds recently opened its long-awaited distillery tasting room in Munster, and will celebrate its grand opening with a special bottle release Friday.

 Joseph S. Pete, The Times

The acclaimed Munster-based craft brewery 3 Floyds has expanded into distilling artisan spirits meant to be every bit as "not normal" as its aggressively hopped beers, and it's throwing a "Grand Opening Solstice Party" for its new distillery Friday.

The distillery's recently opened tasting room and craft cocktail bar will host the grand opening celebration from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster. To mark the occasion, 3 Floyds will release its new Wight Witch Midwestern Gin, which has notes from juniper, lime peel, lemongrass, ginger and pink peppercorn.

Wight Witch, 3 Floyds' second gin after its Oude Boatface Gin, will be sold by the glass, in bottles to go and in bottles to go all night.

People can enjoy free snacks and a full drink and food menu that includes many of its artisan liquors crafted by head distiller Abby Titcomb.

The 3 Floyds distillery tasting room, next to its decades-old brewpub, serves gin, rum, a moonshine-like white whiskey and Akvavit, a bitter Scandinavian herb-flavored liquor dating back to the 15th century. It's now selling to-go bottles of its Blanq Reavers Silver Rum, Divine Rite White Whiskey, and Oude Boatface Gin.

People can sample the various artisan liquors in half-ounce sips, one-ounce shots, 1.5-ounce pours or specially crafted cocktails designed by a mixologist from Chicago. There's also a food menu with pasties and light bites like hummus, a cheese plate with Hook's Five-Year Aged Cheddar and a meat plate with pork pate, pickle, akvavit mustard and crostini.

For more information, call 219-922-3565 or visit 3floyds.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.