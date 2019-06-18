3 Floyds plans grand opening of new distillery Friday

The acclaimed Munster-based craft brewery 3 Floyds has expanded into distilling artisan spirits meant to be every bit as "not normal" as its aggressively hopped beers, and it's throwing a "Grand Opening Solstice Party" for its new distillery Friday.
The distillery's recently opened tasting room and craft cocktail bar will host the grand opening celebration from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster. To mark the occasion, 3 Floyds will release its new Wight Witch Midwestern Gin, which has notes from juniper, lime peel, lemongrass, ginger and pink peppercorn.
Wight Witch, 3 Floyds' second gin after its Oude Boatface Gin, will be sold by the glass, in bottles to go and in bottles to go all night.
People can enjoy free snacks and a full drink and food menu that includes many of its artisan liquors crafted by head distiller Abby Titcomb.
The 3 Floyds distillery tasting room, next to its decades-old brewpub, serves gin, rum, a moonshine-like white whiskey and Akvavit, a bitter Scandinavian herb-flavored liquor dating back to the 15th century. It's now selling to-go bottles of its Blanq Reavers Silver Rum, Divine Rite White Whiskey, and Oude Boatface Gin.
People can sample the various artisan liquors in half-ounce sips, one-ounce shots, 1.5-ounce pours or specially crafted cocktails designed by a mixologist from Chicago. There's also a food menu with pasties and light bites like hummus, a cheese plate with Hook's Five-Year Aged Cheddar and a meat plate with pork pate, pickle, akvavit mustard and crostini.
For more information, call 219-922-3565 or visit 3floyds.com.