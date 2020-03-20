3 Floyds postpones Dark Lord Day in COVID-19 response

Local brewer 3 Floyds has postponed its annual Dark Lord Day festival that brings thousands of people from all over the world to Munster.

"With the current state of the COVID-19 situation and regulations put out by the state of Indiana, Dark Lord Day and all ticket sales will be postponed until further notice," the brewery posted on social media. "We will share any rescheduling information as soon as we have it. Stay safe, and we hope to see you all very soon."

3 Floyds spokesperson Taylor Peterson said the postponement was until further notice, but that the festival likely will still take place at some point. It had been scheduled for May 16.

"We plan on hosting this year’s event when it is safe to do so, and we will post any updates on darklordday.com and our social media accounts," Peterson said.

Dark Lord Day is a daylong festival in which the acclaimed craft brewery releases its "demonic" Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout that's brewed with coffee, Mexican vanilla and Indian sugar. RateBeer consistently ranks the extremely strong, molasses beer as one of the best in the world.