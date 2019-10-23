3 Floyds to start canning its sought-after Zombie Dust

3 Floyds' beloved Zombie Dust Undead Pale Ale was once so hard to come by people would leave work in the middle of the day if it was in stock at their local retailer, and liquor stores limited the number of six-packs customers could buy.
The "not normal" craft brewery has since ramped up production of the "intensely hopped and gushing undead Pale Ale" which "will be one’s only respite after the zombie apocalypse."
Now the only question is whether you'll get Zombie Dust in bottles or in cans.
3 Floyds announced it is now canning the 6.2 ABV single hop pale ale, which uses Citra hops from Yakima Valley in Washington state. It features an iconic label design by comic book artist Tim Seeley, with a sledgehammer-wielding a zombie king with armor, a bright red cape, a spider design on the breastplate and the signature motif of bat wings that are part of the 3 Floyds logo.
The sought-after beer is now available at the beers-to-go kiosk at 3 Floyds brewpub at 9750 Indiana Parkway in Munster, and will hit retail shelves in late October, the brewery announced on Facebook. It features new packaging that includes a close-up of the zombie's face, which is grinning malevolently.
A six-pack of 12-ounce Zombie Dust cans is now selling for $12 at the brewpub.
Dating back to 1996, when there were just around 1,000 breweries across the country, 3 Floyds — which is often named among the best breweries in the world by the craft beer review website RateBeer — only recently got into canning.
Earlier this year, 3 Floyds took over the former Whole Foods distribution center at 480 45th St. in Munster and established a canning operation where it has been canning its flagship Alpha King American Pale Ale and Gumballhead wheat beer.
Craft brewers initially scorned cans, long associated with big brewing, in favor of glass bottles, but they have been taking off in popularity in recent years. Canned beers have been gaining ground with craft breweries and consumers because they're easily recycled, cheaper to ship, better able to protect beer from sunlight and skunking, and allowed at concerts, music festivals and sports stadiums where glass bottles are often banned.