Fluid Coffee Roasters opens third location in Vaparaiso

Fluid Coffee Roasters continues to expand its empire of caffeine across the Calumet Region.

The hip coffee shop, known for its artisan drinks, recently opened its third location in Valparaiso, growing to five locations in Northwest Indiana.

The new cafe is inside Ivy Tech Community College at 3100 Ivy Tech Drive.

"We're excited about this venture," owner Alison Scates said. "Fluid is happy to be inside of Ivy Tech and offer coffee and food to the students and faculty."

Fluid roasts its own coffee at its roastery in downtown Michigan City. It offers an array of coffee, including drip, cold brew, pour over, espresso, cortado, americano and latte, as well as teas like a matcha latte. Its many specialty drinks include the Rocket Fuel that adds in maple syrup and cream, the Lemon Love that blends in lemon and oat milk, the Voodoo Latte with chocolate and peanut butter and the Diana of the Dunes with espresso, lavender, lemon and milk.

Food options at its coffee shops in Valpo, Michigan City and Crown Point include avocado toast, a smoked salmon bagel and the Parma Police with egg, Havarti, avocado and tomato on an asiago bagel — a reference to the Radiohead song "Karma Police." Fluid often alludes to musical acts, such as with the Minor Threat breakfast sandwich and a T-shirt design that evokes the cover of the Sex Pistols' "God Save the Queen."

"We will be serving specialty coffee that is roasted at our Michigan City location along with an offering of specialty coffee drinks made from scratch as well as a small food menu featuring avocado toast and bagel sandwiches," Scates said. "A well-rounded tea menu will be available as well."

The Ivy Tech campus is open to the public so people who aren't students, faculty or staff can also come get coffee there, such as if they're out shopping at one of Valparaiso's nearby outdoor malls.

"Our new cafe is filled with plants, hightop seating, and finished with our iconic red neon star that can be seen through the window from Ind. 49 at night," Scates said. "Fluid now has five cafes across three counties in Northwest Indiana. We are family owned and operated by Northwest Indiana natives."

Ivy Tech board member Rob Thorgren, a small business owner, asked Fluid if it would be interested in having a coffee shop on campus.

"He thought that Fluid and Ivy might be a good partnership. He called me asking if I'd be interested last fall," she said. "After Aco Sikoski, the chancellor of Ivy Tech Valpo, gave us a tour, we were all in. We support the whole idea of Ivy Tech. They are doing interesting things in our community while offering an affordable education to individuals who would like to take classes locally. Their programs in subjects such as HVAC and Cyber Security were so interesting and state of the art."

They were impressed with the campus, a newer building just off the highway.

"The building is spacious and modern," she said. "We were excited to hear that it's an open campus. We plan to invite our customers and the public into this community space."

Fluid Coffee Roasters would be interested in locating at Ivy Tech's other campuses.

"We are definitely interested in exploring the possibility of expanding into other campuses," she said. "We are always inspired to grow our business in unique ways."

An open house will take place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 with a public ribbon cutting following at 6 p.m.

The coffee shop will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

For more information, visit fluidcoffeelove.com or find Fluid Coffee Roasters on Facebook.