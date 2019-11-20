Fluid Coffee Roasting Lab and Lounge to open in downtown Michigan City next month

Fluid Coffeebar in Valparaiso soon will supercharge downtown Michigan City with highly caffeinated craft coffee drinks.
The contemporary coffee shop plans to open Fluid Coffee Roasting Lab and Lounge in the historic Eagle Building at 518 N. Franklin St. in the Uptown Arts District. The stately structure with Greek columns was most recently used as a Jazzercize studio. A grand opening in the former fraternal lodge that was built in 1921 is slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 6.
“Expanding into Michigan City was a no-brainer for us. The city and community were very welcoming," owners Chuck and Allison Scates said in a news release. “We are very excited to be here and looking forward to being part of the Uptown Arts District."
The 2,600-square-foot coffee shop will seat 30 to 40 people. It will offer pour-over and single-origin coffee roasted in house with a Probat coffee roaster purchased from Tinker Coffee Co. in Indianapolis. The coffee shop also will make nitro cold brews, feature local art shows and use a few dual-origin coffees, including with blends of Guatemalan and Brazilian coffee beans.
It makes all its specialty drinks from scratch, including with handcrafted syrups. The coffee shop is known for its vegetarian and vegan food that uses natural and locally sourced ingredients.
Fluid will display street art, provide a gathering space to Michigan City creators and offer tours and educational events starting next spring. The coffee shop will be available for rental and offer the public a conference room that seats up to eight.
“This was a fun company to work with, the owners have a vision, and this business will bring a very cool vibe to our thriving downtown,” Economic Development Corp. Michigan City Executive Director Clarence Hulse said.
Coffee roasting has been taking off in the Region as younger consumers gravitate to locally made artisan goods like craft beer. Other local coffee roasteries in Northwest Indiana include Dagger Mountain in Valparaiso, Steamwhistle Coffee Roasters in Crown Point, Maple City Roasters, and Smalltown Coffee, which is in the processing of building out a new roastery in a historic building in Crown Point.
For more information, visit https://www.fluidcoffeebar.com/.