{{featured_button_text}}

Valparaiso's Fluid Coffeebar opens a new roastery and lounge in Michigan City's Uptown Arts District this weekend and plans to open a second downtown Valpo location soon, just a few blocks from its flagship cafe.

The new-wave coffee shop, which was recently featured in the national Roast magazine, established a new roasting operation in the nearly century-old Eagle Building at 518 N. Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City. The coffee shop part of the business seats up to 40 people, serving single-origin coffees, pour-overs, nitro cold brew, hand-crafted lattes, and vegan food options.

Alison Scates and Charles Scates own the popular caffeine purveyor, which has gotten so crowded at its original cafe at 159 W. Lincolnway in downtown Valparaiso that it will open a second shop in April at the new Vale View Apartments at 260 Franklin St. The new coffee shop will feature a pour-over bar and a tea bar for slow-steeping teas.

"We're at maximum capacity," Alison Scates said. "We're totally out of room and out of seats on a lot of the weekends. This will be a space for people looking for a quieter space to work. It will have a co-working space vibe and two conference rooms. It will also have more access to plug in USB ports. It will be a quieter, more neutral space, while the original will have a louder punk vibe for those who enjoy that environment."

Fluid Coffeebar expects to employ around 12 workers at its second coffee shop in downtown Valparaiso and about 14 at its new Michigan City location, which has a grand opening slated for Sunday. The coffee shop will celebrate by giving out free samples and giving tours of its new roasting lab.

"We're able to roast here on a much large scale," she said. "We could roast up to a hundred pounds a day. We will start selling bags of coffee beans and start supplying other cafes. We plan to get into distribution. We're going to bottle cold brew and collaborate with craft breweries on coffee stouts."

Scates said Fluid Coffeebar is well poised for brewery collaborations with Burn Em Brewing, Zorn Brew Works and Shoreline Brewery, as well as all the craft breweries just across the state line in southwest Michigan.

It's hand-bottling its cold brew, which will soon be available at Brick Street Burrito and Valpo Velvet in Valparaiso. Fluid hopes to distribute its locally roasted beans at its three locations, as well as health food stores, specialty markets, boutiques and "anywhere that values locally made goods."

Fluid will roast seven different types of coffee to start, Scates said. Its Anarchy roast blends Guatemalan and Ethiopian beans, while its Illuminati coffee mixes Brazilian, Ethiopian and Guatemalan beans.

"We have fully wrapped custom bags that embody our darker vibe," she said.

The Michigan City location will offer the same menu as the flagship Valparaiso location, but will have more industry nights and educational events, such as tours in the spring where it will show off vintage 1991 Probat Roaster it acquired from Tinker Coffee Co. in Indianapolis.

"It will be the same food menu," she said. "We've been doing this for long enough where we know what food pairs well with our coffee."

The Michigan City cafe has a conference room that can be rented out and showcases local art on the walls, emphasizing a street art style. It will host musicians who play original music only, as well as open mic nights once a month at at 6 p.m. on the First Friday gallery crawls.

"We're a family-owned business," she said. "It's my husband and myself. We've gotten a great response as we try to serve a niche and meet a need in Northwest Indiana. We really want to focus on roasting the best product we can and working with local artists and businesses."

The Michigan City location will be open from dawn to dusk and keep longer hours in the summer when the beach draws more tourists to Michigan City. It will offer tours of the roasting labs on Saturdays and Sundays in the spring.

For more information, call 219-306-9779, visit www.fluidcoffeelove.com or find the business on Facebook.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.