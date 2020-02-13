Fluid to open second coffee shop in Valparaiso with podcast studio

Fluid Coffeebar plans to open its second location in downtown Valparaiso, its third overall, this spring.
The popular coffee shop — founded by Alison and Charles Scates — plans to open a podcast studio in its second location at the new Vale View Apartments, which are under construction at 260 Franklin St. It hopes to open the second coffee shop just a few blocks from its flagship cafe at 159 W. Lincolnway in April.
"We're going to do something really exciting," Alison Scates said. "One of the conference rooms you can rent out will be a podcast recording studio for the community. The equipment can be expensive to buy, so this is a way you can still get a podcast out."
They listen to a lot of podcasts and thought Northwest Indiana needed a studio that could be rented out for anyone to make a podcast of his or her own.
"We like to support creatives," she said. "We hang the art of local artists on the wall. We have open mic nights and poetry readings. This is another way we can help people express their creativity."
People can buy a gift card for the coffee shop to rent the studio out for an hour.
The new-wave coffee shop, which was recently featured in Roast Magazine, is opening a second location in downtown Valparaiso because it's gotten so crowded at its original coffee shop, which serves single-origin coffees, pour-overs, nitro cold brew, hand-crafted lattes and vegan food options.
The second Fluid Coffeebar will offer a quieter space for working with more USB posts, conference rooms, more neutral decor, and a "co-working space vibe."
"It will be a little quieter with more room to work and study," she said.
The coffee shop will be located on the first story of the Vale View apartments along with a boutique, accounting firm and gym for apartment residents.
"There will be plenty of parking for meetings," she said. "It's literally surrounded by parking spaces, and there's also a large parking garage for residents."
The pair also recently opened the Fluid Roasting Lab and Lounge in downtown Michigan City, where it roasts its Anarchy and Illuminati blends.
"We're so community-based we see this as the community rallying around us," she said. "They've been very supportive. We're also driven as a family."
For more information, visit fluidcoffeelove.com or (219) 510-1000.