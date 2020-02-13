Fluid to open second coffee shop in Valparaiso with podcast studio

Fluid Coffeebar plans to open its second location in downtown Valparaiso, its third overall, this spring.

The popular coffee shop — founded by Alison and Charles Scates — plans to open a podcast studio in its second location at the new Vale View Apartments, which are under construction at 260 Franklin St. It hopes to open the second coffee shop just a few blocks from its flagship cafe at 159 W. Lincolnway in April.

"We're going to do something really exciting," Alison Scates said. "One of the conference rooms you can rent out will be a podcast recording studio for the community. The equipment can be expensive to buy, so this is a way you can still get a podcast out."

They listen to a lot of podcasts and thought Northwest Indiana needed a studio that could be rented out for anyone to make a podcast of his or her own.

"We like to support creatives," she said. "We hang the art of local artists on the wall. We have open mic nights and poetry readings. This is another way we can help people express their creativity."

People can buy a gift card for the coffee shop to rent the studio out for an hour.