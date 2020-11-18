Focus on execution when it comes to economic development, speaker tells One Region audience

The annual meeting of the One Region organization moved online Tuesday, when viewers of a YouTube presentation were urged to focus on execution when it comes to developing Northwest Indiana’s strongest attributes into quality-of-life-boosting assets.

Phil Burgess, a Maryland-based leadership expert with more than three decades’ experience in the business, professional association and academic worlds, said Northwest Indiana is well-positioned along the Lake Michigan shore, with its port, major highways and proximity to Chicago.

“The issue is, how do you turn these into action? How do you turn these into results?” he asked.

Organizations like One Region and the Northwest Indiana Forum can provide the basis for a necessary exchange of ideas and sharing of expertise, Burgess said.

“From everything I’ve seen they’re very active, very engaged in creating a program for the area,” he said. A second step toward action is subjecting ideas to rigorous analysis.

The third step, Burgess said, borrowing from the management consultancy Bane & Associates, is creating a “program office,” “a way to evaluate what’s going on and push the execution of the ideas and directives. That’s the most important thing.”