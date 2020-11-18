Focus on execution when it comes to economic development, speaker tells One Region audience

The annual meeting of the One Region organization moved online Tuesday, when viewers of a YouTube presentation were urged to focus on execution when it comes to developing Northwest Indiana’s strongest attributes into quality-of-life-boosting assets.
Phil Burgess, a Maryland-based leadership expert with more than three decades’ experience in the business, professional association and academic worlds, said Northwest Indiana is well-positioned along the Lake Michigan shore, with its port, major highways and proximity to Chicago.
“The issue is, how do you turn these into action? How do you turn these into results?” he asked.
Organizations like One Region and the Northwest Indiana Forum can provide the basis for a necessary exchange of ideas and sharing of expertise, Burgess said.
“From everything I’ve seen they’re very active, very engaged in creating a program for the area,” he said. A second step toward action is subjecting ideas to rigorous analysis.
The third step, Burgess said, borrowing from the management consultancy Bane & Associates, is creating a “program office,” “a way to evaluate what’s going on and push the execution of the ideas and directives. That’s the most important thing.”
A program office would include several “skilled, trusted” people “who can then harness talent and other resources as needed.” They would act sometimes as a “coach” to help officials deal with an often complex development environment, other times “firefighter” to resolve problems.
A fourth step toward action would be establishment of a fund akin to a venture capital fund, to help prompt execution of plans. During the question-and-answer event, One Region Interim CEO Matt Wells said he hoped a loan program being initiated by local banks through the Northwest Indiana Regional Opportunities Council could help fill that role.
Burgess offered a variety of other observations during the session, among them to focus on cities as a fundamental social and economic unit. He suggested the concept of eco-cities, with “eco” representing “economy, community, opportunities.”
The Indiana Ecomomic Development Corp., Burgess noted, has an array of programs and incentives regarding economic growth.
“One of the things an eco-city does, it has the ability to take advantage of all the assets available,” he said. They can work within a common framework but “play their own game,” ultimately learning from and competing with one another.
The eco-city framework “also becomes a way for people to visualize how they’re going to be involved in the community.”
He also suggested focusing on existing strengths — “stick to your knitting.” The lakeshore, harbor, interstates, logistics and telecommunications connectivity all provide a situation the Indiana native Burgess called unique. And, there’s always a way to fit into the plan a major entrant, “something that employs 1,500 or 3,000 people.”
Thinking of the world as networked is also crucial, he said. “The only place you create wealth along a network — you create it at a node.”
Wells said the tangible representation of that in Northwest Indiana could be new and upgraded commuter rail stations.
“It’s around the train station where you make the money,” Burgess agreed.
Ultimately plans have “got to be driven by purpose. They’ve got to be driven by mission,” Burgess said. “We should really give a lot of emphasis to execution.”
Tuesday’s event marked a year of transition for One Region, said Matt Wells, a Purdue University Northwest administrator who is serving as One Region’s interim CEO after succeeding Leah Konrady in August. Wells said the organization would emerge from the pandemic-impacted year strong financially and operationally.
He said One Region will remain focused on supporting the South Shore Line’s expansion and modernization projects along with the development anticipated to come with them, and will work for the completion of the Marquette Greenway, a series of recreational trails that would link Chicago to southwest Michigan.
Wells said the NIROC loan program intended to provide “gap funding” to spur development projects was put on hold early in the year, but now “that initiative is fully picking up steam again.”
