Following the golden rule: Chad Crile treats clients the way he'd want to be treated

Even as a child, Chad Crile had an interest in real estate.
“I remember my mom and I would walk into new construction homes when they were being framed and would picture what rooms were what,” he said.
Years later, these once-distant childhood memories would re-emerge.
After graduating from Purdue Northwest in 2013 with a degree in business management, Crile quickly realized in his new job that he wasn’t fulfilled. By age 26, he dreaded walking into work.
“I’ll never forget, I took an entire weekend and figured out I wanted to do something that allowed me to help people, work with numbers and be in the real estate industry,” the Crown Point resident said.
Crile decided to change course, becoming a loan officer for individuals during the home buying process. He now works at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp., where his day-to-day responsibilities include talking with clients about their buying goals, ensuring they can purchase based on required criteria, and being an asset to realtors in Northwest Indiana.
“This checks every box for me,” he said. “I look forward to Mondays now. I have always wanted to serve people, and this allows me to do just that.”
Crile, 31, says he is motivated to make the homebuying process stress free and smooth for buyers and agents.
“The process is very stressful and it shouldn’t be,” he said. “We are here to streamline it and have it be an enjoyable experience.”
This past year, Scotsman Guide named Crile as one of the “Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America.”
“This doesn’t happen without my team and the support Fairway gives us to succeed,” Crile said.
Giving back to the community goes beyond work for Crile, however. He and his family — wife Jaimie and sons Noah and Levi — volunteer at St. Jude House in Crown Point as well as at their church, CrossPoint Church, in children’s ministry.
When not working, Crile says he enjoys playing golf and basketball, traveling with his family and trying different restaurants in Northwest Indiana.
“Jaimie and I are huge foodies,” he said.
They’re also big Green Bay Packers fans.
While he realizes he’s in Bears and Colts country, Crile is all business when it comes to treating clients the way he would want to be treated if he were in their shoes.
“The golden rule goes very far in our industry,” he said.
One of the biggest obstacles he works to overcome daily is explaining why people should use Fairway for their mortgage, especially since there are several banks and mortgage companies available for individuals purchasing a home.
“I love helping people purchase a home for their family when they didn’t think they could purchase,” he said. “I’ve seen people cry at the closing table because they never thought they could purchase, but they did.”
Crile says working in Northwest Indiana has been a blessing.
“I have met amazing, deserving, hardworking people that I am lucky enough to call friends, and am forever grateful I get to work with friends each and every day,” he said. “I wouldn’t want to be in the mortgage lending space anywhere else other than Northwest Indiana, and I truly mean that.”
