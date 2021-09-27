Following the golden rule: Chad Crile treats clients the way he'd want to be treated

“The process is very stressful and it shouldn’t be,” he said. “We are here to streamline it and have it be an enjoyable experience.”

This past year, Scotsman Guide named Crile as one of the “Top 1% of Mortgage Originators in America.”

“This doesn’t happen without my team and the support Fairway gives us to succeed,” Crile said.

Giving back to the community goes beyond work for Crile, however. He and his family — wife Jaimie and sons Noah and Levi — volunteer at St. Jude House in Crown Point as well as at their church, CrossPoint Church, in children’s ministry.

When not working, Crile says he enjoys playing golf and basketball, traveling with his family and trying different restaurants in Northwest Indiana.

“Jaimie and I are huge foodies,” he said.

They’re also big Green Bay Packers fans.

While he realizes he’s in Bears and Colts country, Crile is all business when it comes to treating clients the way he would want to be treated if he were in their shoes.

“The golden rule goes very far in our industry,” he said.