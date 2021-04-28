Foo Noodle Bar to reopen at Hammond's Horseshoe Casino

 Skip to main content
Grilled Lemon Grass Beef and Cashew Chicken are served at a past visit to Foo Noodle Bar at Horseshoe Casino.

 Eloise Marie Valadez, file, The Times

After being closed more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Foo Noodle Bar reopened at Horseshoe Hammond Casino.

The restaurant is located inside the Le Cheng Asian gambling area at the lakefront casino at 777 Casino Center Drive near the Chicago border. It temporarily closed in March 2020 when the casino closed because of COVID-19 lockdowns and had not reopened.

Led by Chef William Moy, Food Noodle Bar specializes in authentic pan-Asian cuisine like noodle soups and dim sum. Popular dishes include Vietnamese pho, Thai chicken wings, roasted duck, beef-stew noodle soup and fried rice.

Everything is made in-house.

“Foo Noodle Bar is a fan favorite, and we are beyond excited about having another food amenity available for our guests,” said Jason Hoffman, Horseshoe Hammond director of Hospitality Operations. “We look forward to welcoming our guests back for the reopening and providing them with a first-class experience again.”

Horseshoe Hammond Casino, owned by Caesars Entertainment, has been gradually restoring amenities after reopening, recently bringing back live poker for its long-anticipated return. The casino on Lake Michigan, the largest and most profitable in the state of Indiana, has been bringing back more and more of its food and beverage outlets, and increasing their operating hours.

Foo Noodle Bar will be open in Horseshoe Hammond Casino from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. seven days a week.

For more information, visit horseshoehammond.com.

