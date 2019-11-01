Food Bank of Northwest Indiana names new executive director

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, the largest hunger relief operation in the Region, has named Victor Garcia its new executive director.
“Victor comes with a wealth of experience and executive leadership in the nonprofit and business sector," said Bob Lowry, president of the food bank's board of directors. "He recently served as vice president, strategic partnerships at Mental Health America of Northwest Indiana. We are confident that Victor will execute the strategic priorities of the food bank and lead the organization in the next stages of growth, increasing our capacity to fight hunger in the community."
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, which moved to a much larger, 72,000-square-foot facility at 6490 Broadway in Merrillville earlier this year, distributes 5 million meals a year across Lake and Porter counties.
“I’m excited to join the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana family as we work together to create meaningful and lasting generational change in our Region by supporting our friends and family that are food insecure," Garcia said. “Driven by the passion of our volunteers, staff, and board of directors, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will continue to be the innovator of programs and services in the fight against hunger."
You have free articles remaining.
Founded in 1982, the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana works with more than 100 local agencies, feeding seniors, children, families and individuals through programs like the BackPack program and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for seniors.
The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana invites the public to meet Garcia at a weeklong “Meet The Executive Director” open house that will take place between 8 and 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and 3 and 5 p.m. Nov. 11-14.
To RSVP, visit foodbanknwi.org/MeetTheED or call 219-980-1777.