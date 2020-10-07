Food truck park rolls into downtown Gary with breakfast burritos and BBQ

GARY — Chefs cracked eggs and grilled brisket as the first customers lined up and a construction firm placed a large lunch order. A dancing chicken and new billboards beckoned drivers on U.S. 12 and 20 to Gary's new 5th Avenue Food Stop, a downtown food truck park meant to serve steelworkers at the nearby Gary Works steel mill and address a food desert in the Steel City.
Gary natives and brothers Scott and Paul Yonover, former Majestic Star Casino chef Tim Bellamy, and restaurateur and food truck veteran Daniel Krause launched the new concept, which also aims to give people grab-and-go or outdoor dining options during the coronavirus pandemic that has left many wary of dining in restaurants.
5th Avenue Food Stop is located on a field on Fifth Avenue between Carolina and Georgia streets, a few blocks east of the U.S. Steel Yard.
"We're going to be a food destination morning, noon and night," Paul Yonover said. "We're offering breakfast, lunch, dinner, everything in between."
The first two food trucks are Cracked and Blacktop BBQ. Cracked, a truck that served the University of Illinois campus for a decade and that's affiliated with Cracked on Milwaukee in Chicago's trendy Wicker Park neighborhood, offers breakfast sandwiches, breakfast tacos, Parmesan truffle tots and breakfast burritos like the Dr. Seuss, which blends scrambled eggs, bacon, spinach, green peppers and garlic basil pesto. Blacktop BBQ sells rib tops, jerk chicken, beef brisket and pulled pork, along with southern-inspired sides like mac and cheese, steamed cabbage and BBQ baked beans.
"We're planning on expanding the menu as soon as we get a chance," Yonover said. "We encourage everyone before work or after work to swing by. We're open for business and looking forward to feeding all of Gary."
If the first two stationary food trucks do well enough, they hope to open a brick oven pizza truck and taco truck as well. Future additions could include a hot dog truck and doughnut truck to create a sort of outdoor food court, Krause said.
"There's a lot of people out here, steel mills, a lot of hard-working people and not a lot of food," he said. "We've been working hand-in-hand with the city to feed the people going to work every day."
The food truck park concept will let them try out different cuisines to see what sticks and what doesn't.
"This is like a blank canvass that we can do whatever we want with it," Krause said. "Hopefully, people come out and support us."
5th Avenue Food Stop is takeout-focused, emphasizing quick service so steelworkers can grab a bite and get to work on time. But it also has picnic tables provided by ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen for anyone who wants to dine there.
"We're trying to buy and do our purchasing locally, whether it's the hardware store, auto parts store or getting chickens from Reverend Curtis (Whittaker Sr. of Progressive Community Church, which runs farms in Gary). We try to do as much locally as we can and source our goods locally," Paul Yonover said. "We want to be an integral part of the city of Gary. We know that keeping people employed is important. We know that shopping local is important. We're going to be doing all of that."
Eric Reaves, executive director of community investment, said it fills a void in the city.
"There's a need for fresh, fast food in this area," he said. "It opens up a whole wealth of opportunity for other entrepreneurs to see this will work and the possibilities. We were able to get this together in 30 days."
The Yanovers, brothers who work as a doctor and lawyer in the Chicago area, originally hail from Miller. They said they wanted to invest in the city where they were born.
"We want to thank Carol and Joel Yanover, our parents. They went to Horace Mann (High School)," Scott Yanover said. "They grew up in downtown Gary and we heard great stories about Gary back in the day. And so we had fond memories and fond experience of being in Gary and Miller, and hence that's why we're here today. Some people would have walked away but we want to do something good. We learned that from our parents."
5th Avenue Food Stop will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
