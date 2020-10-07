Food truck park rolls into downtown Gary with breakfast burritos and BBQ

"We're planning on expanding the menu as soon as we get a chance," Yonover said. "We encourage everyone before work or after work to swing by. We're open for business and looking forward to feeding all of Gary."

If the first two stationary food trucks do well enough, they hope to open a brick oven pizza truck and taco truck as well. Future additions could include a hot dog truck and doughnut truck to create a sort of outdoor food court, Krause said.

"There's a lot of people out here, steel mills, a lot of hard-working people and not a lot of food," he said. "We've been working hand-in-hand with the city to feed the people going to work every day."

The food truck park concept will let them try out different cuisines to see what sticks and what doesn't.

"This is like a blank canvass that we can do whatever we want with it," Krause said. "Hopefully, people come out and support us."

5th Avenue Food Stop is takeout-focused, emphasizing quick service so steelworkers can grab a bite and get to work on time. But it also has picnic tables provided by ArtHouse: A Social Kitchen for anyone who wants to dine there.