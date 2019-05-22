Even if Benito Gamba, owner of Gamba Ristorante in Merrillville, wasn’t chosen for induction into the Northwest Indiana Business & Industry Hall of Fame, he has earned a premier place in the dining hall of fame for the fine cuisine customers have appreciated for more than 30 years at his restaurants.
Gamba, 66, has operated restaurants in Northwest Indiana since Oct. 10, 1988 when he opened Casa Venezia in the Ross Plaza in Merrillville. While that was still operating, he opened the Venezia Bar and Grill at the Polo Club in Merrillville on Jan. 1, 2001.
“We did some remodeling and opened with a little different concept than Casa Venezia,” Gamba said. “It was primarily steak and seafood, from Dover sole to lobster, grouper and tiger shrimp and whatever seafood was available.”
He had a five-year lease on the building, and, although the restaurant did well, he closed it at the end of the lease to concentrate on the construction of his new Gamba Ristorante.
“We were fortunate enough to be close to the new project, and we were able to monitor the progress of the building. The Venezia Bar and Grill did very well. It was a beautiful room and very elegant, but I wanted to start a new venture with a new building and the time was right.”
The original Casa Venezia closed on Feb. 28, 2006 and on March 2 the Gamba Ristorante opened. That one-day break between the two might be the closest Gamba has had to a vacation in more than 30 years.
Time to explore
Gamba was born in Italy. His family lived in a small town called Altomonte in southern Italy, where his father Luigi worked in the area’s salt mine providing initial care to miners injured on the job until the medical help arrived.
“My mom Angela was a wonderful mom and cook, and that’s where everybody learned some of the basics of cooking — from her,” he said. “When I was 13, I went to Milan to live with my brother and learn and taste some of the Northern Italy food, which was made by my sister-in-law.”
Later, he went to the Italian-speaking canton of Lugano, Switzerland, near the southern border, and from there he went to Neuchatel, also in Switzerland, where he worked in a restaurant. He continued to travel in Europe until, at 21, he returned home to serve his time in the Italian army.
When he got out, a friend in Germany who owned a café and let Gamba lease it. It was while cooking and serving customers there that he decided the restaurant business was his true calling.
In 1977, a sister, who lived in Calumet City, sponsored him so he could come to the United States.
“For me it was time to move on and explore the United States, and that’s why I came here.”
He got a job at The Cottage restaurant as a server.
“The Cottage was the jewel of Northwest Indiana and Chicago,” he said. “It was a fantastic place, very well run with French classic cuisine. It was great for me, and I worked my way up,” he said. “The only way you can learn is by knowing all the aspects of the business from the back to the front of the house.”
He was at The Cottage for a little over a year, then went on to work at some of the top restaurants in Chicago, including Crickets and at restaurants at the Hyatt Regency, Ritz Carlton, Knickerbocker and Fairmont hotels in Chicago. He worked his way up through the ranks, and in 1987 started planning for a restaurant of his own.
Making a difference
“I met (local attorney) Wally Alvarez, and he said he always wanted to open a restaurant in Indiana. He had met a lot of people who talked about doing it but they never came to fruition. We were fortunate enough to meet Wally, and it went extremely well,” Gamba said.
The partnership resulted in the Casa Venezia, and everything has grown from that.
“I always believe in one thing, that I want to treat you the way I want to be treated,” Gamba said of his relationship with his customers. “I always believe I have one boss only and that’s the customer."
Restaurants have become a family business.
"My family has always been very supportive. The kids are working with us and even our granddaughter now,” Gamba said.
Cary Shaffer said he met Gamba through Alvarez, when Gamba opened his first restaurant across from Shaffer’s car dealership. Shaffer said he ate lunch and dinner there regularly and held family events like weddings, graduations and birthdays at the restaurant.
“You are not going to find a nicer person,” Shaffer said of Gamba. “There’s nothing the guy won’t do for you. His food is the best in Northwest Indiana, but it’s not just the food. It’s the man himself. I golf with him regularly, and there’s nothing he will not do. He’s helped me out a number of times, and I’ve helped him. I’ve seen him make mortgage payments and car payments for people who were hurting.
“He lives a very modest life, and he’s got employees who have been with him for 32 years. This guy deserves every award he can get.”
Nancy Anglis has known Gamba for 28 years and said, “I really believe he embodies the fulfillment of the American dream. He’s one of those people who worked very hard for himself and his family. His business is his passion, and those are the kind of people who belong in the Hall of Fame.”
Anglis said Gamba manages to make every holiday special.
“I think his gift is, when you are dining in his restaurant, you feel you are in his home. He’s such a meticulous person, and he takes pride in what he does. He absolutely loves small children. When our son was little, Benito would carry him through the kitchen, and he gave him his first job as a busboy. Now he’s in the culinary business, working in a restaurant in Chicago.
“Benito is all in his business,” she said. “And his family is such a welcoming group. They understand what ownership of a business means.”
For Gamba, being in the restaurant business is about one thing.
“In the last 31 years I like to think I brought happiness to the community by serving food that makes people happy,” he said. “I spend about 70 hours a week in the restaurant, so I have no other time to do anything else. I contribute to local groups and the church, and I’ve been asked to be on boards, but the business is demanding.
“I hope I make a difference in people’s lives.”